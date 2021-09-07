Daily Devotional: Tuesday, September 7 - Seeking Wealth in Heaven
"But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you." — Matthew 6:33 (ESV) To be poor in spirit is to seek wealth in Heaven rather than in the things of the world. Jesus says in Matthew 5:3 (ESV), "Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven." We have no reason to be poor in spirit if we're after the world. The world does not reward those who acknowledge their weaknesses. The world does not revere and honor those who are open and honest about their brokenness. But God says in Proverbs 29:23 (ESV), "One's pride will bring him low, but he who is lowly in spirit will obtain honor." Seeking wealth in Heaven and honor from the One, True God requires us to live in light of the fact that we are dust. God rewards only those who obey His command to be poor in spirit.
