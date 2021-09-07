Remi Wolf’s ‘very LA’ debut: Gen Z dance-rap that shouts out to Anthony Kiedis
LOS ANGELES — Remi Wolf got through the pandemic in 2020 the same way so many others did: by walling herself in her apartment and commiserating with her dog. Wolf, 25, named her buoyant debut album "Juno," set for release on Oct. 15, in honor of her constant companion. "Juno was there for the writing of every song on the album," she says of her pup. "He was my buddy every second of the day: Peeing on the floor, puking everywhere."www.kansascity.com
Comments / 0