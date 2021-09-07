CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Remi Wolf’s ‘very LA’ debut: Gen Z dance-rap that shouts out to Anthony Kiedis

By RANDALL ROBERTS
Kansas City Star
 8 days ago

LOS ANGELES — Remi Wolf got through the pandemic in 2020 the same way so many others did: by walling herself in her apartment and commiserating with her dog. Wolf, 25, named her buoyant debut album "Juno," set for release on Oct. 15, in honor of her constant companion. "Juno was there for the writing of every song on the album," she says of her pup. "He was my buddy every second of the day: Peeing on the floor, puking everywhere."

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Madonna makes cheeky surprise VMAs appearance to celebrate MTV's 40th anniversary

This year marked the 40th anniversary of MTV, so as the MTV Video Music Awards took place Sunday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, it was only fitting that the original MTV queen — the woman who opened the very first VMAs ceremony in 1984, with a “Like a Virgin” performance that still ranks as one of the most scandalous in the award show’s history — kick off the festivities.
BROOKLYN, NY
Billboard

Madonna Kicks Off 2021 VMAs: 'They Said We Wouldn't Last'

The 2021 VMAs kicked off Sunday (Sept. 12) evening in New York City with a cold open from the Queen of Pop, Madonna. In a pre-taped video, Madonna paid homage to her culture-shifting history with the network and its signature awards show in particular. "Around 40 years ago I came to New York City with nothing but $35 and a pair of dance shoes," Madonna said. "Forty years ago, another underdog arrived in New York City hoping to create something revolutionary. An all-music channel premiered in the middle of the night and called itself MTV. We found each other and formed a bond that changed my life, changed music and created a whole new art form. That's why there's only one place to be tonight."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
energy941.com

Megan’s Remix Of BTS ‘Butter’ Dropping Friday

Megan Thee Stallion is battling her record label, 1501 again in court after being blocked from releasing her remix of BTS’ “Butter.”. Megan believes the remix will help her expand her brand internationally, while label head, former MLB star Carl Crawford, thinks it’s a bad move for the H-Town Hottie.
MLB
New York Post

Madonna shocks VMAs audience as surprise opening act on MTV

Madonna pretty much put the M into MTV back when the music television network was just getting started in the ’80s. So it was only fitting that the Material Girl — now the Material Sexagenarian — would open the 2021 VMAs to help restore order to the awards show, which, in its first attempt to go back to its pre-pandemic glitz, returned to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Sunday night.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
femalefirst.co.uk

Madonna wows MTV Video Music Awards with surprise performance

Madonna stunned the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night (12.09.21) with a surprise performance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City in a dominatrix-style outfit. Madonna was a surprise performer at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night (12.09.21). The 63-year-old star shocked the crowd at...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mayer
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Billy Idol
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Anthony Kiedis
Person
Nile Rodgers
NME

Watch Doja Cat’s acrobatic performance at the 2021 MTV VMAs

Doja Cat was a host at last night’s (September 12) MTV VMAs in Brooklyn, and also performed two tracks – watch her play ‘Been Like This’ and ‘You Right’ below. For her two-track performance, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the pop star descended from the ceiling in an acrobatic performance. Both songs featured on her recent album ‘Planet Her’.
CELEBRITIES
movin925.com

Masked Wolf’s debut mixtape, ‘Astronomical,’ arrives September 10

“Astronaut in the Ocean” rapper Masked Wolf has announced the release of his debut mixtape, Astronomical. The 17-track project, arriving September 10, will include “Astronaut in the Ocean” as well as the previously released tracks “Bop,” “Say So” and “Gravity Glidin.”. Ahead of the album’s release, the Australian rapper has...
MUSIC
ABC News

MTV VMAs 2021 winners list: Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and more

The MTV Video Music Awards are back. The awards show celebrated MTV's 40th anniversary on Sunday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, with an opening performance from pop icon Madonna, who ushered in a series of performances from The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo. In between...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Gen Z#Long Hair#American#Island Records#Usc#Thornton School Of Music#Ufc#The Red Hot Chili Peppers#Instagram#Ig
udiscovermusic.com

Remi Wolf Shares New Singles ‘Guerrilla’ And ‘Sexy Villain’

Remi Wolf has dropped two new tracks, “Guerrilla” and “Sexy Villain,” in anticipation of her forthcoming debut album Juno which drops October 15 on Island Records. The tracks serve as the third and fourth singles from the upcoming album, following up the energy-packed “Quiet On Set” and “Grumpy Old Man”. Both “Guerrilla” and “Sexy Villain” are accompanied by visuals that highlight Remi’s knack for effervescent visual aesthetics.
MUSIC
2dopeboyz.com

Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain”

California-reared artist Remi Wolf first cut her chops as a contestant on American Idol back in 2014. Eventually signing to Island records, she would release her EP I’m Allergic To Dogs! in 2020. Now readying her forthcoming debut album Juno, which drops October 15th, she’s released a few singles —...
CELEBRITIES
New Haven Register

'MTV VMAs' Review: From Lil Nas X's 'Gay Agenda' to Machine Gun Kelly's Rock Agenda, a Return to Live Has Some Lively Moments

Everything being relative, the 2021 MTV VMAs represented a big rebound from the all-time low point of last year’s show, which ended up being pre-recorded without an audience due to pandemic conditions, yet which had everyone involved weirdly trying to pretend that the show was going out live, complete with canned laughter and applause. This year, it was back to “got live if you want it,” and sometimes the show was even lively as well as live, although there was nothing we’ll remember one-twentieth as long as we remember the Iconic Moments from decades past that were wistfully mentioned in passing. If Doja Cat wearing a chair on her head was the closest we were going to get to Britney wearing a snake around her neck, maybe we’ve been just starved enough for real-time irreverence at an awards show that we’ll take it.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Denver Post

Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber top star-packed MTV VMAs

Lil Nas X won video of the year at Sundays MTV VMAs on a night that Justin Bieber triumphantly returned to the stage as a performer and as winner of the artist of the year. “I do not take this for granted,” Lil Nas X said while accepting the night’s final award for the music video for his song, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).”
MUSIC
Vibe

Lil Nas X And Jack Harlow Perform “Industry Baby” During The 2021 VMAs: Watch

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow brought their chart-topping collaboration “Industry Baby” alive on the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) stage. Introduced by Billy Porter, Lil Nas X emerged onto the stage led by a marching band in Beyoncé “Beychella” fashion. The band members sporting pink Montero Band gear added vibrant energy to the “Old Town Road” singer’s already energetic stage presence. The Grammy award-winning artist is not one to shy away from delivering a memorable performance. A dance break featuring Lil Nas X and a team of male dancers, all wearing sparkly pink shorts, and nothing else, perfectly transitioned...
THEATER & DANCE
dallassun.com

Winners of MTV VMAs

Washington [US], September 13 (ANI): The latest edition of MTV Video Music Awards, which concluded on Sunday, was a star-studded affair. From Madonna, Jennifer Lopez to Camila Cabello, Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes, several singers marked their presence at the musical event. Apart from setting the stage on fire with...
CELEBRITIES
Kansas City Star

Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett to release more content in new ViacomCBS deal

Get ready to go goo-goo for Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett — a whole lot more often. Fresh off their “One Last Time” concerts in New York, the singing duo has partnered with ViacomCBS for a new slate of original programming, the entertainment company announced Wednesday. The content deal kicks...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy