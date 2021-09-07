CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Galesburg Aldermen to consider changes to beer gardens

 8 days ago

Galesburg City Council will meet Tuesday night and consider an ordinance to allow establishments with a liquor license a shorter wall for outdoor areas. The request was brought to the city because the current requirement of a six-foot wall obstructs the view in and out of the areas. The administration anticipates that this ordinance could be useful once temporary COVID rules have expired. Council can also amend the city code regarding Microbrewery/Brewpubs to copy new State of Illinois Liquor License regulations. That would create a new license class for brewers. Aldermen will also have on first reading the selling of a number of city vehicles that are being retired. The vehicles will be sold through a public auction, consignment, and online auction.

Fall Clean-up Days begins Monday in Galesburg

The City of Galesburg is holding its fall clean-up days event over the next two weeks. Beginning on Monday, September 13, each household will only have one day assigned for fall clean-up that will be dependent on the week that recycling is collected for them. Residential refuse customers can place...
GALESBURG, IL
Galesburg Council discusses re-imagined Youth Commission

The Galesburg City Council held a discussion on re-organizing the Galesburg Youth Commission at their meeting, Tuesday, September 7th. Aldermen were all supportive but a few tweaks were suggested. Alderwoman Jaclyn Smith-Esters was instrumental in drafting the ordinance according to Thompson while collaborating with Aldermen Dwight White and Bradley Hix. Alderman Larry Cox says that he would like to see the Commission to be expanded to allow students up to 20 years old. Dwight White disagreed with that point because he says 18-year-olds have the opportunity to run for office. Cox also suggests compensating members $30 per meeting attended to give an incentive for them to participate. That’s different from the monthly $40 stipend. A final vote will be taken on the new Galesburg Youth Commission in two weeks.
GALESBURG, IL
Dist. #276 votes to follow Governor’s mask mandate

One of the last holdout school district’s in the area is now following Governor JB Pritzker’s mandate to require masks in Illinois schools. The Abingdon-Avon School District 276 Board of Education voted Wednesday night to follow a change in the return to learn plan. The change would see masks required for all students, staff, and guests and teachers would be required to be tested regularly, regardless of vaccination status.
ABINGDON, IL
Galesburg Aldermen updated on PFAS in city water

Galesburg Aldermen on Monday heard an update from contractors that have been studying worrisome PFAS chemicals found in Galesburg’s water supply. No action came from Monday’s meeting but Galesburg is likely looking at an investment in the ten of millions over several decades. The firm Burns and McDonnell tested for...
GALESBURG, IL
Sandburg Trustees approve updated campus master plan

An updated Campus Master Plan was approved last week by the Trustees of Carl Sandburg College. The plan, presented by the school’s architect and engineering firm, Farnsworth Group, is intended to serve as a roadmap for improvements and developments on Sandburg’s campus in the coming years. The update will ensure...
COLLEGES
