Galesburg Aldermen to consider changes to beer gardens
Galesburg City Council will meet Tuesday night and consider an ordinance to allow establishments with a liquor license a shorter wall for outdoor areas. The request was brought to the city because the current requirement of a six-foot wall obstructs the view in and out of the areas. The administration anticipates that this ordinance could be useful once temporary COVID rules have expired. Council can also amend the city code regarding Microbrewery/Brewpubs to copy new State of Illinois Liquor License regulations. That would create a new license class for brewers. Aldermen will also have on first reading the selling of a number of city vehicles that are being retired. The vehicles will be sold through a public auction, consignment, and online auction.www.wgil.com
