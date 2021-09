Magnum Quest is a new card-based role-playing game that has been hailed as an imaginative and fantastic RPG in which you take on the role of a wise and powerful master. Players embark on an epic adventure in this visually stunning RPG set in a three-dimensional world by collecting Heroes from six distinct factions to form the strongest team and conquer the Armuda continent. As this is a fantasy role-playing game, players are free to explore the fantasy world to their heart’s content. This Magnum Quest beginners guide will provide you with a basic understanding of the game and some must-know tips and tricks for mastering each chapter. Magnum Quest allows you to strategize and win unexpected victories in this imaginative land of fantasy forests and endless deserts.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO