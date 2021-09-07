'Only Murders in the Building' Episode 4 Recap: Sting's the Main Suspect

Some spoilers below for those who aren't caught up with the first four episodes of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building. Hulu’s new true crime comedy Only Murders in the Building follows the unlikely trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as they investigate the murder — or was it really just a suicide? — of a man in their New York City apartment building. Brought together by their love of a Serial-esque true crime podcast, Charles, Oliver and Mabel start their own podcast to document their investigation, which points to the murderer being one of their fellow residents at the Arconia. Everyone’s a suspect, and that includes the Grammy-winning icon Sting, who happens to also live in the building.

