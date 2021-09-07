'Only Murders in the Building' Episode 4 Recap: Sting's the Main Suspect
Episode 4 of "Only Murders in the Building" titled "The Sting" sees Mabel, Oliver, and Charles chase rock legend Sting as their prime suspect.www.newsweek.com
Episode 4 of "Only Murders in the Building" titled "The Sting" sees Mabel, Oliver, and Charles chase rock legend Sting as their prime suspect.www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0