'Only Murders in the Building' Episode 4 Recap: Sting's the Main Suspect

By Molli Mitchell
 8 days ago
Episode 4 of "Only Murders in the Building" titled "The Sting" sees Mabel, Oliver, and Charles chase rock legend Sting as their prime suspect.

“Only Murders in the Building” Now Streaming on Hulu

Hulu has released the first three episodes of “Only Murders in the Building,” which takes place on the Upper West Side and stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. The “building” referenced in the title is the Belnord, located at 225 West 86th Street, and it goes by The...
Only Murders in the Building: Season One Viewer Votes

Whodunnit in the first season of the Only Murders in the Building TV show on Hulu? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Only Murders in the Building is cancelled or renewed for season two. Hulu and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Only Murders in the Building here.
Only Murders in the Building: Grade the Premiere of Hulu's True-Crime Comedy

In Hulu’s true-crime comedy Only Murders in the Building, amateur sleuths Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) are well on their way to solving a murder — assuming they don’t trip over a few skeletons along the way. Wednesday’s premiere is very selective in what it chooses to reveal about this unlikely trio — and each of them is very selective in what they choose to reveal about themselves. Charles, for instance, is a washed-up TV star who spends part of each day making, and subsequently discarding, a perfectly good omelette — but why? And Oliver,...
'Only Murders in the Building' packed with charm

There’s an understandable craving, always but especially right now, for the kind of cozy television we feel like we could watch for days on end, and from the outside looking in, “Only Murders in the Building” certainly fits that bill. It’s a series set in a beautiful apartment building, starring two comedy legends, and seems to present the idea that they’ll basically just be allowed to have fun with each other for 10 episodes as they try to solve a murder. Throw in the costumes and the production design, and it feels like something tailor-made for an afternoon on the couch under a blanket.
Selena recalls her "surreal moment" with rock legend Sting on set of 'Only Murders in the Building'

Selena Gomez isn't the only chart-topping musician in the new Hulu series Only Murders in the Building: Rock legend Sting also has a role. In fact, he's starting to look like the prime suspect in the murder that the characters played by Selena and her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short are investigating. But despite the fact that they're both musicians, Selena said talking shop with the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer was the last thing on her mind while filming the show.
Steve Martin And Martin Short Share Kind Words For Rocker Sting Playing Himself On Only Murders In The Building

Some spoilers below for those who aren't caught up with the first four episodes of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building. Hulu’s new true crime comedy Only Murders in the Building follows the unlikely trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as they investigate the murder — or was it really just a suicide? — of a man in their New York City apartment building. Brought together by their love of a Serial-esque true crime podcast, Charles, Oliver and Mabel start their own podcast to document their investigation, which points to the murderer being one of their fellow residents at the Arconia. Everyone’s a suspect, and that includes the Grammy-winning icon Sting, who happens to also live in the building.
There's More Than 1 Connection To The Office In Only Murders In The Building

With Only Murders In The Building moving to a once-a-week release schedule after the debut of the first three episodes, the number of suspects introduced dropped precipitously in the show’s second week. But that doesn’t mean the intrepid detecting threesome have slowed down their action one bit. Episode 4 saw all of them push themselves out of their comfort zones, make celebrity connections, and even baste a turkey. But while Oliver’s culinary fowls and Mabel’s walkabouts might seem like dangerous situations, it was Charles who took the biggest leap — with Jan, his new elevator buddy. So, who is Jan in Only Murders In The Building? This dinner with a non-suspect was the hardest sit-down Charles has done in years.
photos from the set of “Only Murders in the Building”

Actress and singer Selena Gomez gave her fans a nasty scare. Last week she was seen covered in blood and in handcuffs being taken away by the NYPD. At the time the girl was wearing a white turtleneck sweater, hoop earrings and a disheveled tail. It is actually a scene...
What time does Only Murders in the Building Episode 5 come out tonight? How can you watch it live?

Only Murders in the Building continues tonight with the fifth episode of the season. Given the way things ended at the end of the previous episode, with Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short) discovering Mabel’s (Selena Gomez) secret, you definitely won’t want to miss out on tonight’s episode. Luckily for you, we have all the details you need to watch Only Murders in the Building Episode 5 as soon as it premieres on Hulu tonight.
Only Murders in The Building Episode 6: September 21 Release and All you need to know Before Watching

Only Murders in the Building is an American comedy-mystery drama series that was first aired on August 31, 2021. The show is critically acclaimed and has received positive reviews so far. The plotline revolves around three strangers whose characters are played by Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin who are obsessed with a true-crime podcast and the murder in their building gives them an opportunity to follow the investigation and start their own shows.
Selena Gomez feels 'so ready' for Only Murders in the Building shoot

Selena Gomez can't wait to shoot season two of 'Only Murders in the Building'. The 29-year-old actress stars in the comedy series alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short, and Selena has admitted she's excited to reunite with her co-stars, after the show was renewed for a second season by Hulu.
‘Only Murders’ Creator on Tie-Dye Guy Reveal, Charles and Oliver’s Discovery of Mabel’s Secret

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Episode 5 of “Only Murders in the Building,” titled “Twist.”) “Only Murders in the Building” revealed one of the only — OK, that’s a lie — mysteries that matters to Charles (Steve Martin) on Tuesday’s episode: the identity of Tie-Dye Guy. But more importantly, it also saw Charles and Oliver (Martin Short) learn the truth about Mabel’s (Selena Gomez) connection to the late Tim Kono (Julian Cihi) — and Tie-Dye Guy, who turned out to be her old pal and recently released convict, Oscar (Aaron Dominguez) — and have to reconcile with their feelings about her duplicity.
Who was Tie-Dye Guy on Only Murders in the Building?

Charles’s focus has been on Tie-Dye Guy from the start of Only Murders in the Building. We found out who he is in Episode 5. In the premiere episode, Charles saw a guy in a tie-dye hoodie going up the building stairs while everyone else was leaving. He nicknamed the guy “Tie-Dye Guy,” and he wasn’t going to let anyone forget about him. That was despite Mabel saying there was no point focusing on him.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

