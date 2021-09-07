How Delta Is Bolstering the Case for Covid Boosters: QuickTake

(NEXSTAR) – So you’ve tested positive for COVID – but which COVID exactly? Is there a way to tell if you have the highly transmissible delta variant?. There is a way to tell, but there’s not really a way for you to tell. Test results from a PCR or antigen test you might take at a testing site or in a take-home kit will only tell you if you’re positive or negative for the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

