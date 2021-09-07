How Delta Is Bolstering the Case for Covid Boosters: QuickTake
Covid-19 booster shots are being rolled out in some countries in response to waning antibody levels in already vaccinated individuals, and the increased threat posed by the hyper-infectious delta variant of the coronavirus that causes the disease. Giving a third shot to healthy people is a contentious strategy, since many low- and middle-income countries have yet to immunize even a 10th of their population. From a scientific standpoint, though, there’s mounting evidence that it could help stem transmission of the pathogen.www.washingtonpost.com
