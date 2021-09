We’re a matter of hours away from Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 8 arriving on Starz — what better time to get into matters pertaining to life and death?. On episode 7 we ended up losing Nicole — by far, this is the most shocking death we’ve seen this season. She was completely involved in the drug trade and yet, she fell victim to Kanan’s bad batch. He’s going to learn a harsh lesson because of this, and we also have doubts already as to whether or not things are ever going to be the same between him and his cousin Jukebox.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO