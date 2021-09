When 4400 missing persons suddenly reappear with no explanation, extraterrestrials become the prime suspect for what’s behind it all in TVLine’s exclusive trailer for The CW’s reboot of the former USA Network series. It’s a natural theory, seeing as how one of the vanished is suddenly sucked out of her car by a strange force in 2005, while another resurfaces in 2021 with healing abilities. But even if aliens are responsible, the returnees have a more pressing problem: They’re being held as prisoners by the authorities. Penned by executive producer Ariana Jackson (Riverdale, UnREAL), the update follows 4,400 overlooked, undervalued, or otherwise...

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO