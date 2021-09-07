CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Why RenovoRx Stock Is Shooting Higher On Tuesday

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qq56S_0boaGKtG00
  • The FDA has granted a new 510(k) clearance to RenovoRx Inc's (NASDAQ:RNXT) RenovoCath Delivery System.
  • The RenovoCath Delivery System is the device component of the Company's initial product, RenovoGem.
  • The drug/device combination used in RenovoRx's Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (RenovoTAMP) therapy platform is a dual-balloon infusion catheter delivering chemotherapy directly to tumors via arteries.
  • The new design provides more targeted therapy delivery, translating into more effective treatment with fewer side effects.
  • RenovoRx received it's initial 510(k) for the RenovoCath delivery system in 2014.
  • RenovoRx is conducting a Phase 3 trial utilizing the RenovoTAMP platform to evaluate RenovoGem in pancreatic cancer.
  • The study has reached 44% patient enrollment and is expected to involve approximately 200 participants.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: RNXT shares are up 64.9% at $13.01 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

