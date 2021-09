Jeff and Ronda Underhill will serve as co-chairs of the annual Junction City - Geary County United Way campaign. Executive Director Nichole Mader said the campaign chairs provide a local voice. "They're basically our face, our front man and woman. They can write letters of support that goes out to the community. "Participation in interviews, fundraising events such as Business Blitz, help with development and planning of the campaign are all part of the duties.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO