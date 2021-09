MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - Marysville’s Chief of Police has been relieved of his duties by the city administrator, and many residents are stunned by the news. Todd Ackerman has served as Marysville’s police chief since April 20, 1999. His 22-year career came to an end last week when he was relieved of his duties by City Administrator, Austin St. John.

MARYSVILLE, KS ・ 5 HOURS AGO