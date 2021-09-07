CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA Slaps Clinical Hold on BioMarin's Gene Therapy For Genetic Metabolism Disorder

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03PzdK_0boaFnG000
  • ​​​​​​BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: BMRN) faces another setback in its gene therapy development program after the FDA placed the phenylketonuria (PKU) gene therapy trial on hold.
  • The Phase 1/2 Phearless study is evaluating BMN 307, an AAV5-phenylalanine hydroxylase (PAH) gene therapy for PKU.
  • PKU is a rare genetic disease that manifests at birth and is characterized by an inability to break down phenylalanine, an amino acid commonly found in many foods.
  • The agency ordered the pause on the study after liver tumors were seen in mice given the therapy in preclinical testing.
  • BioMarin’s preclinical study was carried out to explore the durability of BMN 307 activity in mice with two germline mutations that may predispose them to cancer development.
  • One mutation eliminated the PAH gene that’s missing in PKU, while the second rendered the animals immunodeficient, which could also raise the risk of malignancy.
  • Of 63 animals treated, six of seven animals administered BMN 307 at the highest dose group – 2e14 Vg/kg – developed liver tumors.
  • Five of the mice had adenomas, and one had hepatocellular carcinoma.
  • So far, participants have received doses of either 2e13 vg/kg or 6e13 vg/kg of BMN 307, although the protocol does include a third, higher-dose group.
  • Read Next: Drug For Short-Limbed Dwarfism From Biomarin Wins European Approval.
  • The clinical hold for the PKU program comes after BioMarin’s hemophilia A gene therapy was rejected by the FDA last summer.
  • The rejection would delay the approval by around two years, as the FDA asked for two-year data on all study participants.
  • The last patient will complete two years of follow-up in November 2021.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: BMRN shares closed at $84.95 on Friday.

