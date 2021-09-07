CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Introducing… GA-20, the Boston rockers channeling the searing spirit of Chicago blues

By Huw Baines
guitar.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemakes have a bad rep, and they largely deserve it. “But the zombies are fast in this one,” isn’t much of a hook, and it’s still better than a shot-for-shot slog through a classic that adds nothing to the conversation except a dash of lurid colour. Into this tangle of thorns walk GA-20, whose new record might have fallen into the second camp had it not been executed with so much care and attention.

guitar.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Kenosha News.com

Chicago blues musician playing in Kenosha

Chicago blues musician Tail Dragger (born James Yancy Jones in Altheimer, Ark., on Sept. 30, 1940) is performing with Kenosha’s own Frank Falduto at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. The two will be playing from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 4). Tail Dragger has remained a presence on...
KENOSHA, WI
dayton.com

Blues rocker shakes off the rust

George Thorogood and the Destroyers to perform Sept. 12 in Troy. Like many bands, George Thorogood and the Destroyers, performing at Hobart Arena in Troy on Sunday, Sept. 12, were on the road in March 2020. The coronavirus changed everything. “We were active from the end of January 2020 right...
TROY, OH
Chicago Parents

Blue Man Group Is What Chicago Families Need Right Now

Those thundering beats of the drums as paint flies everywhere, all thanks to three bald, blue men, is an experience that couldn’t remain silent any longer in Chicago. Blue Man Group — part rock concert, part comedy extravaganza — has reinvented itself in spite of the pandemic to give families back some of what they’ve been missing.
CHICAGO, IL
The Lebanon Reporter

Chicago harmonica ace brings 'contemporary blues' to Crossroads main stage

As a college student, Russ Green got enthralled by the guitar wizardry of the late, great Jimi Hendrix. He also didn’t have a lot of money in those days at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. “I couldn’t afford a guitar,” Green recalled Wednesday. So, he bought a harmonica. And though...
CARBONDALE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
American Songwriter

Review: Blues Rocker Samantha Fish Swims Towards Crossover Acceptance

After blues/rocker Samantha Fish left the scrappy Ruff label—which thrust her into moderate yet notable blues semi-stardom—by jumping to the larger indie Rounder (now a subsidiary of the even bigger Concord group), her music was destined to aim for greater crossover appeal. That shift began on the 2019 Rounder debut where she hired professional songwriters to help craft tighter tunes. The process continues and even ramps up, on this follow-up two years later.
MUSIC
Beaver County Times

Julian Marley bringing healing reggae vibes to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Reggae royalty graces the Roost nightclub stage Wednesday. Julian Marley will entertain at the second-floor club on Forbes Avenue, near Market Square in downtown Pittsburgh. His eight-member band will back him. "We'll play quite a few numbers from our last album, (2019's) "As I Am," plus previous albums...
PITTSBURGH, PA
loudersound.com

Introducing The 20 Minute Club: short podcasts on classic singles

Classic Rock has today launched The 20 Minute Club, a companion "minipod" to The 20 Million Club podcast, dedicated to classic singles. The 20 Million Club, presented by Nicky Horne and featuring Editor Sian Llewellyn and members of the Classic Rock team, is a podcast about the biggest-selling albums of all time – the ones that have sold 20 million or more.
MUSIC
leecountycourier.net

Blues rocker stirs up spicy, swamp stew

Even though, Relish is Dave Kalz’s debut album, I could tell he’d been around and switched notes with some of the best. To start with he recorded the songs at Texas-based Gulf Coast Records, which is co-owned by Mike Zito, one of my go-to bluesmen. “I’ve known Dave Kalz for...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Christgau
Person
Lenny Kravitz
Person
Charlie Musselwhite
oakpark.com

Malort, Chicago’s Own – Much Maligned & Beloved – Spirit

Chicago is recognized as the birthplace of many original foods, like the Italian beef sandwich and the Maxwell Street Polish. Less well-known has been Jeppson’s Malort Liqueur, the Chicago original spirit that’s slowly emerging from the shadows to become a mainstream sip. Malort deserves a place in the annals of...
CHICAGO, IL
Red Tricycle Chicago

20 Must-Read Children’s Books by Chicago Authors

Chicago has a rich literary history and is home to so many award-winning authors covering every genre under the sun. Introduce your little bookworm to Chicago’s brightest and best authors with our list of kid-approved, classic and contemporary children’s books. From picture books to chapter books to graphic novels for advanced readers, these are the Chicago-authored tomes to add to your bookshelf ASAP.
CHICAGO, IL
guitar.com

Meet Melin Melyn: Welsh psychedelics channelling ancient folklore and surf twang

“I had violin lessons at school but couldn’t get anywhere with it. I started holding it like a guitar plucking the Smoke on the Water riff and that was when my dad decided to get me a guitar. For as long as I can remember I’ve been listening to Johnny Cash so that percussive style he used with his right hand to chug out the rhythm really stuck with me. Folsom Prison Blues was the first thing I learnt to play all the way through; it’s only three chords but that song taught me it’s not about how many you play but how you play them that counts.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Blues#Boston#Ga 20#The Blues#Houserockers#Alligator Records#Natural Boogie#This Land
pdxpipeline.com

Win Tickets ($40): Max Gomez @ Lola’s Room | Country Blues, Folk, Americana

7PM doors, 8PM show | $15 ADV, $20 Doors | All Ages. The most northern of the New Mexico pueblos, the hamlet of Taos, sits approximately 7,000 feet above sea level. It is an hour and half drive north of Santa Fe, or rather, just remote enough to stave off the casually curious person. Fiercely independent, the town, steeped in natural beauty, has long attracted artists and freethinkers of every stripe. It is within this bouillabaisse of nature, art and spirituality that we encounter Max Gomez. A young singer-songwriter in the seasoned vein of Jackson Browne and John Prine, Gomez grew up splitting his time between the sloping mountains of Taos and, for a period, the rolling plains of Kansas. On his family’s ranch in Kansas, Gomez still lends a hand with chores but relishes the time he can spend out on the lake practicing the art of fly-fishing. But it is in Taos, where he was ultimately inspired to explore his art and the ethos behind it.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
DesignerzCentral

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrate incredible news together

Gwen Stefani has helped husband Blake Shelton celebrate an incredible professional achievement, as the country star enjoys 20 years in the industry. Taking to social media, Gwen shared a snap that saw the pair holding up a very large plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) that celebrated 13 million RIAA Album Awards, and 52 million RIAA Singles.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy