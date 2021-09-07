A new Tom Brady mural in Tampa that you have to check out

A nearly hidden mural of Tom Brady on the side of a Westshore Crossing apartment unit. Photo: Ben Montgomery/Axios

The next time you’re water-skiing up the mighty Hillsborough, take a gander to your left after you zoom under the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard bridge.

On the south-facing side of a unit of the Westshore Crossing apartments you’ll find the oversized likeness of His Honorable Captain Tom Brady, Guardian of Hope.

Why it matters: The Tomural is the latest and possibly largest of at least six to show up on local walls since Super Bowl LV.

And it’s the only mural to feature the Lombardi Trophy in Brady’s giant, poised-to-throw hand.

Trivia: Muralist Cosby Hayes, 30, tells Axios that when he came up with the design he had no idea that Brady actually threw the trophy over the Hillsborough River.

"I thought having him throwing it was just cool," he told us. "I guess I live under a rock."

The Tallahassee-based artist was hired by the apartment owners to paint one of several murals in the complex.

Hayes has one other Bay-area mural, on a CrossFit in Tampa Heights.

