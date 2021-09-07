Letter to the editor: Benefits of electric vehicles

The trend of Dodge owners leaving their splitter guards has become the butt of many jokes, both at car shows and on the internet. While some owners prefer to keep their guards on their vehicle’s splitter, there has been a major dissent among vehicle enthusiasts as to if there is any real need to keep them, and, even worse, if it actually does more to damage your vehicle than it protects them. The splitter guards, which were designed to protect the car during shipping, were, at their introduction, only used for just that — shipping the vehicle from Dodge to the dealership.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO