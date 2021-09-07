CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the editor: Benefits of electric vehicles

Letter-writer Donald Nelson (“Issues with electric vehicles,” Aug. 28, TribLIVE) makes several comments which call for discussion. First, he says electric vehicles are not suited for long trips. For the most part, they aren’t intended to. Cars like the Chevy Leaf are mostly for a daily commute to work, and to be plugged in at home in the garage. If only everyone would do this, we would come a long way in solving our greenhouse emissions problem. However, Tesla does have a car with a 600-mile range.

