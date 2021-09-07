4 people killed in Lakeland shooting
Four people are dead, including an infant, while an 11-year old is in critical condition after they were shot in Lakeland on Sunday.
The victims: Justice Gleason, 40, was shot and killed along with a 33-year-old woman, her 3-month old baby and the baby’s 62-year-old grandmother and the family dog at their two adjacent homes. Citing Marsy's Law, police did not disclose the other victims' names.
- An 11-year-old girl, who police identified only as a Lake Gibson Middle School student, was found shot multiple times. As of Monday, she was at Tampa General Hospital in critical condition.
The alleged shooter: Bryan James Riley, 33, of Brandon, is being held without bond.
- He surrendered after he was shot in a shootout with police, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.
- Police do not believe he knew the victims.
- Judd said on Sunday that Riley was a Marine who was honorably discharged after four years of service and served another three years in the Reserves. He's currently employed as a security guard for a Tarpon Springs company.
