4 people killed in Lakeland shooting

By Selene San Felice
Axios Tampa Bay
Axios Tampa Bay
 8 days ago

Four people are dead, including an infant, while an 11-year old is in critical condition after they were shot in Lakeland on Sunday.

The victims: Justice Gleason, 40, was shot and killed along with a 33-year-old woman, her 3-month old baby and the baby’s 62-year-old grandmother and the family dog at their two adjacent homes. Citing Marsy's Law, police did not disclose the other victims' names.

  • An 11-year-old girl, who police identified only as a Lake Gibson Middle School student, was found shot multiple times. As of Monday, she was at Tampa General Hospital in critical condition.

The alleged shooter: Bryan James Riley, 33, of Brandon, is being held without bond.

  • He surrendered after he was shot in a shootout with police, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.
  • Police do not believe he knew the victims.
  • Judd said on Sunday that Riley was a Marine who was honorably discharged after four years of service and served another three years in the Reserves. He's currently employed as a security guard for a Tarpon Springs company.

