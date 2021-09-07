New Ya La'ford art project planned for West River

A rendering of Boulevard Flow. Courtesy Ya La’ford

Artist Ya La'ford, whose work seems to be everywhere lately, has designed a new labyrinth-shaped public art piece for Tampa's West River redevelopment that focuses on the "ancient form of walking meditation."

Called "Boulevard Flow," the center of the piece is a raised 10-foot sphere made of aluminum laser-cut panels arranged in a geometrical maze, representing the movement of people, the oak canopies and the flow of the nearby Hillsborough River.

Surrounding the sphere is a landscaped labyrinth the artist hopes "becomes a reflective and pleasant space to enjoy a positive relationship with the natural world in the backdrop of an urban setting."

Where to find it: The piece will be located at 1345 W. Main Street, in the courtyard of the development bordered by I-275, Rome, Columbus and the Hillsborough River.

Tripwire CEO out after tweeting support of Texas abortion law

The head of Georgia-based game development studio Tripwire Interactive parted ways with the company Monday, two days after tweeting his support for Texas’ new abortion ban.

Why it matters: Tripwire CEO John Gibson's support of a law critics are calling "draconian" and dangerous sparked instant outrage.

NYC identifies two more 9/11 victims

New York City's chief medical examiner has identified two more 9/11 victims, just days before the country prepares to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks.

Why it matters: 40% of those who died in New York, or 1,106 victims, remain unidentified, per NBC New York. Identifications are still being made thanks to advances in DNA testing.

Mexico's supreme court decriminalizes abortion

Mexico's Supreme Court on Tuesday declared that it is unconstitutional to penalize abortion, with magistrates voting unanimously to decriminalize the procedure in the country.

Why it matters: Mexico — now the fifth Latin American country to decriminalize abortion — is now the most populous country in the region to allow the practice, the Washington Post reports. The country has the world's second-largest Catholic population, after Brazil.

