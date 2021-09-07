CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

New Ya La'ford art project planned for West River

By Selene San Felice
Axios Tampa Bay
Axios Tampa Bay
 8 days ago
A rendering of Boulevard Flow. Courtesy Ya La’ford

Artist Ya La'ford, whose work seems to be everywhere lately, has designed a new labyrinth-shaped public art piece for Tampa's West River redevelopment that focuses on the "ancient form of walking meditation."

Called "Boulevard Flow," the center of the piece is a raised 10-foot sphere made of aluminum laser-cut panels arranged in a geometrical maze, representing the movement of people, the oak canopies and the flow of the nearby Hillsborough River.

  • Surrounding the sphere is a landscaped labyrinth the artist hopes "becomes a reflective and pleasant space to enjoy a positive relationship with the natural world in the backdrop of an urban setting."

Where to find it: The piece will be located at 1345 W. Main Street, in the courtyard of the development bordered by I-275, Rome, Columbus and the Hillsborough River.

Comments / 0

 

#Public Art
Axios Tampa Bay, anchored by Ben Montgomery and Selene San Felice, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

