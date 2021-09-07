CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Wire star Michael K Williams dies, aged 54

By Emma-Jane Betts
thedigitalfix.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcclaimed actor Michael K Williams, best known for his performances in The Wire as Omar, and Chalky White in Boardwalk Empire, has died at the age of 54. The actor is believed to have been found on Monday dead in his New York home. Williams’ representatives confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter, saying it was: “with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss.”

