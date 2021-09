“Charlie Watts has always been the bed that I lie on musically.”–Keith Richards[i]. The death of Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones inspired many heartfelt tributes naming him as one of the all-time great drummers. No one was more aware than Watts himself of the giants on whose shoulders he stood. In 2006, when “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” was added to the Library of Congress’s National Recording Registry, he found it fitting and flattering that so many of his drumming heroes were already there. They included Gene Krupa, heard on the Benny Goodman Carnegie Hall Concert recordings of 1938; Max Roach who played with Charlie Parker on “Ko-Ko;” and Joe Morello of the Dave Brubeck Quartet, heard on the 1959 album Take Five. Good company indeed.

