Second Annual Thought Industries COGNITION Conference Unites Customer Education Leaders to Learn, Collaborate and Share Best Practices

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThought Industries, the world’s #1 platform for customer learning management (CLM), will bring together leaders from across customer education for its second annual COGNITION conference, which will take place virtually Sept. 21 – Sept. 23, 2021. B2B thought leaders, executives and customers will gather to share their experiences and insights for building customer-centric learning programs that drive business loyalty and revenue growth.

#Customer Success#Customer Experience#Cognition#Learning Management#The Learning Experience#Ibm#Servicerocket#Tsia#Companies#Thought Industries
