The red-hot Tampa Bay Rays are still struggling to fill Tropicana Field

By Ben Montgomery
Axios Tampa Bay
Axios Tampa Bay
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n990x_0boaEh4H00
Manuel Margot breaks his bat before a field of empty seats in the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox on Sept. 2. Photo: Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Rays are dominating the AL East — on pace to win 100 games this season, powered by Wander Franco, baseball's most exciting prospect who also happens to be chasing a historic record.

Yes, but: The Rays drew four consecutive crowds of fewer than 8,000 people against the Red Sox last week.

  • In August, the Rays averaged a pathetic 9,846 fans per home game. All other MLB first-place teams averaged between 25,877 and 47,614.
  • A bright spot? With low turnout, fewer fans ... will contract COVID.

What's new: The Tampa Bay Times' John Romano has a novel idea: for the final 10 games of the regular season, the Rays should slash ticket prices at Tropicana Field.

  • "Deep, serious, park-wide cuts," he writes, as a "gesture to a dugout filled with players who deserve to have a loud, enthusiastic crowd cheering them on."

My thought bubble: This won't work, of course. I'm not even sure free tickets would get a dramatic number of people to the Trop. Why can't we figure this out? The guilt and embarrassment are exhausting.

Tripwire CEO out after tweeting support of Texas abortion law

The head of Georgia-based game development studio Tripwire Interactive parted ways with the company Monday, two days after tweeting his support for Texas’ new abortion ban.

Why it matters: Tripwire CEO John Gibson's support of a law critics are calling "draconian" and dangerous sparked instant outrage.

Go deeper (1 min. read)

NYC identifies two more 9/11 victims

New York City's chief medical examiner has identified two more 9/11 victims, just days before the country prepares to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks.

Why it matters: 40% of those who died in New York, or 1,106 victims, remain unidentified, per NBC New York. Identifications are still being made thanks to advances in DNA testing.

Go deeper (1 min. read)

Mexico's supreme court decriminalizes abortion

Mexico's Supreme Court on Tuesday declared that it is unconstitutional to penalize abortion, with magistrates voting unanimously to decriminalize the procedure in the country.

Why it matters: Mexico — now the fifth Latin American country to decriminalize abortion — is now the most populous country in the region to allow the practice, the Washington Post reports. The country has the world's second-largest Catholic population, after Brazil.

Go deeper (1 min. read)

IN THIS ARTICLE
FanSided

Tampa Bay Rays keeping their front office mastermind

If there is one constant for the Tampa Bay Rays, it is that nothing is constant. The Rays are a team that will part with any player at any time, looking to not only save money where they can, but to extend their window of contention as much as possible. It is a testament to their front office and scouting that their seemingly never ending pipeline of prospects have been able to make such a difference.
MLB
draysbay.com

Tampa Bay Rays News & Links: Josh Lowe is coming!

But before you get too excited, this is likely a short term move. Per Topper, Randy Arozarena is headed back to Tampa Bay for the birth of his daughter. He is expected to rejoin the team on Saturday in Detroit. UPDATE #1: More news! Ji-Man Choi and Matt Wisler are...
MLB
The State

Renfroe’s HR sends Boston Red Sox past Tampa Bay Rays 2-1

Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and threw out Joey Wendle trying for a triple from deep center field for the final out of the ninth as the Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 Wednesday night. Renfore’s big bat and strong arm helped...
MLB
Bay News 9

Tampa Bay Rays promote prospect Josh Lowe to majors

The Tampa Bay Rays have promoted yet another top prospect to the major leagues. The team announced Wednesday that outfielder Josh Lowe will be moved up from Triple-A Durham and will join the team in Boston. To make room on the active roster, the Rays placed OF Randy Arozarena on...
MLB
