CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

Tracking increase in tropical moisture

By Rich Jones
WOKV
WOKV
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=283e8x_0boaEUXi00
Tracking increase in tropical moisture

Jacksonville, Fl — Coming off a stellar weekend with relatively comfortable mornings and dry, hot afternoons, the pattern turns more typical for late summer.

Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says offshore winds will carry heat all the way to the beaches, which will likely peak at 90 degrees.

We’ll see 40-50% coverage of thundershowers today, then closer to 70% coverage on Wednesday.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

“This increase in the rain, courtesy of a little tropical disturbance coming out of the Gulf of Mexico. But it doesn’t look like this will develop much as far as low pressure goes before it gets to Florida. So that’s some good news”, Buresh said.

Thursday looks to be the wettest day overall, with near-100% coverage. Buresh is tracking a drier weekend ahead. Temperatures will be at or near average in the upper 80s.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOKV

Nicholas crawls into Louisiana from Texas, dumping rain

POINTE-AUX-CHENES, La. — (AP) — Nicholas weakened to a tropical depression as it crawled from Texas into southern Louisiana on Wednesday, unleashing heavy rain across a landscape where Hurricane Ida destroyed thousands of rooftops now covered with flimsy tarps. Forecasters said Nicholas would slow to a stall over central Louisiana...
LOUISIANA STATE
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy