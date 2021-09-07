CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NWSL players fume at 9am kick-off time and turf pitch for Championship match

By Sarah Rendell
The Independent
 8 days ago

National Women’s Soccer League players have expressed anger that the league is hosting their Championship match at 9am and on an artificial turf pitch.

Three clubs had bid for the Championship match on 20 November but Louisville and Orlando are thought to have pulled out. This meant Portland’s Providence Park will be the stadium it is played.

The league announced Portland as the destination and the early morning kick-off in a social media video and multiple stars across the NWSL used the same platform to air their grievances.

Orlando Pride and USWNT goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris wrote in a series of tweets: “Great. Throw us on turf. Sounds like an awesome idea. What’s next another baseball field?

“Absolutely embarrassing. @nwsl do better. 9am start is laughable. I’m tired of staying quiet. We deserve better.”

Another Pride and USWNT star Ali Krieger wrote: “Adding two new franchises next season with beautiful grass stadiums all around the country—moving in a great direction and then we choose turf to play the final of the best league in the world?! Wow.”

OL Reign and Wales international Jess Fishlock replied to Krieger’s tweet and said: At 9am in the morning. 5am pre match sounds soooooo good.” And she later added: “Probs just stay awake … power through til kick off. Play at high school times. Act like a high school gal.”

North Carolina Courage and USWNT forward Jessica McDonald added: “One, championship has already been held there. Two, let’s try a different site (that doesn’t have turf to top it off). Three, 9am????? What in actual efffff!!!

“My kid is barely up at that time. We deserve better than this, @nwsl this is NOT ok!!!!! 9am…..?? Who’s idea was this?”

It’s not just players within the league itself who have hit out, it’s stars from across the footballing world.

Manchester City and Canada player Janine Beckie wrote: “The NWSL championship is scheduled to kick-off at 9AM… yes you read that right. Insane. Needs to change, simply unacceptable. And if you don’t know why, you’re part of the problem.

“I feel the need to expand on this: 1st: (and most important) the players, preparing to play a *FINAL* at 9am is among many other words, incredibly difficult & unnecessary. 2nd: this, I will continue to say, is the championship game…

“The women’s game is 100% growing in interest & viewership, it’s fantastic but this is a step backwards. If there’s no push to make this (FINAL) a prime time game, that makes me very disappointed. I obviously don’t know the details but 9am (for whatever reason) is bad.”

Former NWSL player and now Paris Saint-Germain star Stephanie Labbe replied to Beckie, saying: “Imagine warming up at 815am. Pregame meal at…. 6am. Wake up time? … don’t even get me started. It’s beyond unacceptable @NWSL These players deserve better.”

As of yet the league have not made a statement regarding the players outrage and haven’t announced plans to change the details surrounding the Championship match.

The game acts as a final for the NWSL regular season and the teams to play in it will be decided across three play-offs which begin on 6 November.

The regular season began in May after Portland Thorns won the NWSL Challenge Cup.

The Spun

U.S. Women’s Soccer Star Announces She’s Stepping Away

Earlier Thursday, a star player from the United States Women’s National Team announced she’s stepping away from the game. Christen Press took to social media earlier today to announce that she’s taking a “couple of months” away from the game. The decision, she said, came in order to spend more time focusing on her mental health.
SOCCER
Salina Post

Kansas City NWSL match with NJ/NY Gotham FC changed

KANSAS CITY — The National Women’s Soccer League, along with Kansas City NWSL and NJ/NY Gotham FC announced a change for the teams’ originally scheduled Sept. 10 match. The match is moving to Oct. 22 with a scheduled kick off of 7 p.m. CT, and will be broadcast exclusively on Twitch.
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashlyn Harris
Person
Ali Krieger
Person
Janine Beckie
Person
Jess Fishlock
Laredo Morning Times

How a professional San Antonio FC soccer player kicks off his day

Morning routines can be enlightening. When someone is a professional soccer player, you might imagine that they kick off the day with intensity, a monstrous protein shake, and some fancy juggling. While that might be true for some, this is not the case for 25-year-old Sam Gleadle. After waking up...
MLS
chicowildcats.com

Wildcats kick off the 2021 campaign with two huge home matches

Absence makes the 'Cats growl stronger, and the Chico State men's soccer team feels ready to blow the invisible roof off University Soccer Stadium Thursday night. After 660 days without a meaningful soccer match and 541 days since any Chico State athletic competition, the Wildcats will square off against Western Washington University in a major West Regional showdown Thursday at 7 p.m.
CHICO, CA
chatsports.com

Orlando Pride withdrew bid for NWSL championship, to be hosted in Portland

Portland, Portland Thorns FC, Orlando Pride, National Women's Soccer League, Houston Dash, OL Reign, Orlando, Racing Louisville FC. The Orlando Pride submitted a bid for the NWSL Championship match but ultimately withdrew from the process, according to a club source. The club “briefly” bid against the Portland Thorns and Racing...
PORTLAND, OR
chatsports.com

Providence Park to host NWSL Championship on Nov. 20

The National Women’s Soccer League announced Sunday that the NWSL Championship will be played in Providence Park for the third time. The final will kick off at 9:00 a.m. Pacific on Saturday, Nov. 20. Commissioner Lisa Baird made the announcement pitchside in Exploria Stadium. The Equalizer’s Dan Lauletta reported Sunday...
SOCCER
WRBI Radio

Bulldog boys handle wet turf at SD to win EIAC soccer match

Batesville boys traveled to South Dearborn and won 3-0 in a conference match against the Knights. Eli Pierson netted all three goals for the Bulldogs. BHS coach Kyle Hunteman noted the game took place on the turf which was an adjustment for the Bulldogs, and the wet conditions made the game fast and slippery. South Dearborn played aggressively with an all-out attack, but Batesville shut them down and denied access to the goal.
BATESVILLE, IN
Salina Post

KC NWSL's Scott plays in 100th career league match

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Kansas City NWSL returned to Legends Field looking for their third-straight positive result at home against the North Carolina Courage. Midfielder Desiree Scott started the match and became just the second Canadian to reach the 100th appearance milestone in the NWSL. Scott played the full 90 minutes for Kansas City and helped defend a clean sheet, as the game ended in a 0-0 draw.
KANSAS CITY, KS
El Reno Tribune

Turf time delayed

Thursday’s cancellations put a damper on the atmosphere surrounding the rivalry game with Piedmont as final touches on the historic makeover of Memorial Stadium were being wrapped up. “I think we…
PIEDMONT, OK
chatsports.com

'Absolutely embarrassing' - NWSL stars furious over 9am title game start

The league was forced into an early kickoff to accommodate a slot on national television, which has not gone down well with several players. Several NWSL stars including Ali Krieger, Ashlyn Harris and Jess Fishlock have hit out at the league's decision to host the 2021 NWSL Championship on a turf field with a 9am local kickoff.
SOCCER
Detroit News

Long wait is over: Solheim Cup set to kick off, with veterans pacing Team USA in opening matches

Toledo, Ohio — They've been waiting a long time for this. Of course, it's been nearly two years since the last Solheim Cup — arguably the biggest tournament in women's golf — and four since the last on American soil. But the teams, here since last week, had an extra day of preparation, given the rare Saturday start to set up a Labor Day finish Monday.
TOLEDO, OH
clevelandstar.com

NWSL's Gotham FC give Carli Lloyd a 'Hometown Farewell' match

Retiring soccer star Carli Lloyd will be recognized at a "Hometown Farewell Match" on Oct. 6 when her NJ/NY Gotham FC and the Washington Spirit meet at Subaru Park in Philadelphia. The 39-year-old Lloyd, who is from the Philadelphia suburb of Delran, N.J., announced last month that she intends to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Washington Post

Spirit forced to forfeit match vs. Reign for NWSL virus protocol violations

The Washington Spirit forfeited its match Sunday at Audi Field against OL Reign for “breaches of the league’s medical protocols,” the National Women’s Soccer League announced Saturday. Per FIFA guidelines, OL Reign was awarded a 3-0 victory and three points. In a written statement, new Spirit president Ben Olsen said,...
FIFA
San Jose State University Spartans

First Friday Night Match of 2021 Kicks Off Tomorrow

Game Information: San Jose State (2-3-0) vs. Loyola Marymount (0-6-0) Game Friday, September 10 | 7:00 p.m. PT. Game Information: San Jose State (2-3-0) at Cal Poly (3-3-0) Where San Luis Obispo, Calif. | Alex G. Spanos Stadium. TV Broadcast & Statistics Stats | Watch Live. Social Media. Twitter: @sjsusoccer.
SAN JOSE, CA
Chronicle

Tenino Boys Golf Kicks Off Inaugural Match

For the first time in school history, Tenino has a boys golf team. And for the first time ever, the Beavers held a home match on Tuesday at Tahoma Valley Golf Course in Yelm. Facing 1A Evergreen League rival Hoquiam, the Beavers took a 178-246 loss. But for Tenino coach Del Sandberg and his team, Tuesday’s match was more about the start of an era rather than winning or losing.
TENINO, WA
BBC

Man Utd v Aston Villa kick-off time changed

Manchester United and Aston Villa's Premier League match at Old Trafford on Saturday, 25 September has been brought forward from a 15:00 BST kick-off to 12:30 BST. The time change has been requested by Trafford council because of a music concert taking place at Lancashire Cricket Club on the same day as the fixture.
PREMIER LEAGUE
