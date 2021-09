One of the reasons I canceled my AMEX Platinum card was the ever-increasing difficulty in recovering the cost of the card through the various statement credits. When the annual fee was $450, I was reading posts claiming it actually only cost $250 because of the airline fee credit. When the annual fee went to $550, the card supposedly got even cheaper because AMEX added a $200 Uber credit (in monthly installments). You were led to believe that you could almost break even with the card, and that’s before taking any of the card benefits into account. Eventually, I decided that these credits were not the same as cash and couldn’t be valued that way. This is even more true since the annual fee has gone up to $695.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 10 DAYS AGO