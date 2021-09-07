CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarlet Sunrise: Buckeyes name champions from opening win at Minnesota

By Spencer Holbrook about 12 hours
Javontae Jean-Baptiste was a champion in the Ohio State win. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.

Buckeyes name champions from opening win at Minnesota

Ohio State wasn’t perfect in the season-opening win over Minnesota. But the Buckeyes came home with a road Big Ten win and can now give the huge matchup against Oregon some much-needed attention.

But before the Buckeyes could turn their full focus to the game against the Ducks, they made sure to name champions from the road victory. All five Ohio State starting offensive linemen made the list, including first-time starter Luke Wypler.

Five different defensive linemen were champions, too. As was freshman defensive back Denzel Burke and a handful of others in the back seven.

The Buckeyes weren’t perfect, but the list of champions shows how good they looked — even if they didn’t play their best.

The full list of champions can be found below:

Offense: TE Jeremy Ruckert, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, OL Nicholas Petit-Frere, OL Dawand Jones, OL Luke Wypler, OL Thayer Munford, OL Paris Johnson Jr.

Offensive players of the Game: WR Chris Olave, RB Miyan Williams

Defense: DE Javontae Jean-Baptiste, DT Antuwan Jackson, DT Haskell Garrett, DT Taron Vincent, CB Denzel Burke, SAF Josh Proctor, SAF Ronnie Hickman, SAF Bryson Shaw, LB Cody Simon, LB Tommy Eichenberg, LB Teradja Mitchell

Defensive player of the Game: DE Zach Harrison

Special Teams Player of the Game: TE Mitch Rossi

New Talking Stuff: The Ohio State Recruiting Podcast

It’s the first week of the fall evaluation period that runs from September 1-November 27. Despite a late Thursday night and a crack-of-dawn Friday morning flight after a season-opening win over Minnesota, the Buckeyes staff hit the road and were scattered throughout the Midwest. Lettermen Row gave a list of where the Buckeyes were on Friday in our forum.

What does each Ohio State coach’s presence at these prospects’ games mean in their individual recruitment? Did it reveal anything about which players the Buckeyes are zeroed in on?

Lettermen Row’s Jeremy Birmingham, Zack Carpenter, Spencer Holbrook and message board phenom Andrew Ellis – who makes his series premiere – discuss in the latest episode of Talking Stuff, the recruiting podcast from Lettermen Row.

Talking Stuff is presented by the fine folks at Byers Auto, the best place to buy a new or used car in Central Ohio.

Weekend Kickoff presented by Bryant Heating and Cooling Systems

Lettermen Row Weekend Kickoff presented by Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems: The Whatever It Takes Pregame Show is back!

The Lettermen Row crew will be live from Urban Meyer’s Pint House in Dublin’s Bridge Park on Thursday night for a full preview of the Buckeyes massive matchup against PAC-12 powerhouse Oregon.

The next edition of the show will be Thursday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m., and there will be plenty of Ohio State guests on hand to break down the Ohio State pursuit of a national title. Come out to see Bobby Carpenter, Zach Boren, Cardale Jones, Tyvis Powell and other former Buckeyes greats give their insight about the upcoming game with the Ducks and give predictions about biggest regular season matchup in Columbus in years.

Get set with the panel of former Buckeyes with analysis, stories, delicious food from Urban Meyer’s Pint House in Dublin and some cold Coors Light. Don’t miss the next show Thursday at 7 p.m.

Lettermen Row Weekend Kickoff presented by Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems: The Whatever It Takes Pregame Show is proudly sponsored by Coors Light and Byers Auto!

