This week Nintendo releases WarioWare: Get It Together for the Nintendo Switch, a welcome return to the party game series spearheaded by the titular antagonist, Wario. WarioWare: Get it Together, much like WarioWare games before it, is made up of a series of quickfire minigames, which players get about five seconds (or less) to complete. The games are usually a test of speed, reactions and quick-thinking, where half the joy is discovering the wacky premise.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO