UChicago, Chicago State, UIC, Harvard to investigate quantum imaging, create quantum workforce. As part of a nationwide initiative to boost research in quantum science, the National Science Foundation will establish a $25 million institute in Chicago to investigate quantum sensing for biology and train the quantum workforce. Headquartered at the University of Chicago and in partnership with Chicago State University, the University of Illinois at Chicago and Harvard University, the institute will be funded for five years.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO