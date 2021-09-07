CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dior, Ramos and Neymar Couldn't Be Any Clearer: Get a Black Suit

By Murray Clark
Esquire
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour weddings in three weeks. Four. Such is the life of a 30-year-old caught in a perfect storm of Being At That Age and an ever-shifting virus. Summer has been one of endless nuptials and slurred conversations with confused elderly relatives. I have consumed a lot of rosé. I have danced with a lot of bridesmaids. I have taken many deep breaths in the back of cars that careen, Mad Max-like, across the M62 the following morning. And whilst I have worried about the cost, and the condition of my liver, deciding on what to wear has not been a well of cortisol during this hedonistic season. There have been four weddings, one funeral (my own), and, thankfully, one very reliable black suit.

