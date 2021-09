In the first game of the 2021 summer season the Berkeley Heights Heat 10U Red team opened with a nail-biting, 1-0 victory against the Hunterdon Pride. After the game, the umpire told the girls still hanging around on the diamond that it was the “best game of softball he had ever seen at the 10U level.” As fate would have it, the two teams met again in the Championship game in Roselle Park on Wednesday, July 28th. The final score was, yet again, 1-0.

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ ・ 12 DAYS AGO