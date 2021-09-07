10 Composition Tutorials For More Powerful Photographs

Although for Michael Hindman (@michaelhfoto), photography has never been his career, it's always been a creative outlet that has inspired him personally and professionally. Over the last 16 years, Hindman's career as a designer has spanned advertising agencies, two rising tech companies, to currently co-founding a company with two friends and through it all he's found himself diving back into photography, whether through hiring photographers to accomplish design work or picking up a camera himself to experiment with portraits or to shoot a wedding. Hindman is also an avid landscape and nature photographer, applying his design sensibilities to scenic vistas. We connected with him to find out more about how he made a brilliantly colored and textural photo in Utah. A lot of landscape photography is being in the right place at the right time. See how Hindman made his own luck through preparation to capture this beautiful scene.

