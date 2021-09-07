Little Boots reveals her role in the upcoming ABBA Voyage shows

ABBA, the globally beloved Swedish pop titans, basically broke up in 1982, though they never officially announced it. They released The Visitors, their last album, in 1981, and they spent decades denying any speculation that they’d ever get back together. But now it’s happening. ABBA’s reunion has been in the works for a long time now. Back in 2018, the members of ABBA announced that they had gotten back together and recorded two new songs. But those songs didn’t arrive, and last year, the pandemic put all ABBA-reunion plans on hold. Today, though, ABBA finally shared those two long-promised new songs, and they also announced that they’ve made a whole new album.

