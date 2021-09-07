CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chapel Hill, NC

The Best Burger & Fries Combo in North Carolina

By nweaver
kiss951.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are certain things in life that just make sense. Burgers and fries as a combo are just one of those things. You can find that combo at just about any place that serves food, that doesn’t mean that all are created equal though!. Love Food put together a list...

kiss951.com

Comments / 11

Avtar Dhaliwal
8d ago

I am very picky when it comes to eating burgers. Living nearby and driving on the Merrimon road to weaverville,NC where “Luncheonette restaurant “ is located past exit 23 off I-26 has the BEST BURGER IN TOWN. PETTIES ARE HAND MADE AND COOKED TO PERFECTION. TASTES EXCELLENT AND LUNCH TIME IT IS CROWDED. TO ENJOY THE REAL JUICY BURGERS GO TO LUNCHEONETTE RESTAURANT.

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
EatThis

This Popular Asian Fried Chicken Chain Is Opening 23 New Locations in 5 States

For years, it was known as a beloved late-night NYC spot where groups of friends would crowd in after a night at the bars. It's a favorite—fans of this restaurant know there's nothing else on the planet quite like the crunch of this hot, tender chicken, or the sweet-and-savory sauce it's coated in. But all that was just the beginning. With locations currently in over 20 states, this Korean fried chicken chain is now invading a new segment of the country. If you know, you know: If this chain is coming to a state near you, your taste buds may never be quite the same.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mashed

The Best Burger Chain According To Nearly 28% Of People

Once upon a time, it only "seemed" as if burger chains were taking over American popular restaurant culture. Sure, McDonald's, Burger King, Wendy's, and White Castle were popping up increasingly often and everywhere you looked — in malls, at highway rest stops, basically anywhere that American humans tended to congregate. Back then, the big rivalry was primarily between McDonald's and Burger King, with the latter's fans claiming the "have it your way" flame-broiled burgers could beat standardized and grill-fried every single time. Today, however, the question of "which is better, McDonald's or Burger King" has been made largely irrelevant by way of burger chain newcomers boasting better burgers and fresher ingredients (e.g., Five Guys and Shake Shack) and burger chain old-timers, such as In-N-Out, leaking their intriguing secret menu items, the siren song of which many of us cannot seem to resist.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Chapel Hill, NC
Food & Drinks
City
Chapel Hill, NC
Chapel Hill, NC
Restaurants
Chapel Hill, NC
Lifestyle
EatThis

This Burger Chain Serves the Best Quality Beef Patties, New Report Shows

When you set out to enjoy a juicy burger, it's usually the drippy, gooey cheeses, sauces, and condiments—aka all the extras—that make for an indulgent first impression. But what takes a burger from a mediocre fast-food item to a top-notch culinary achievement is the beef. And for the third year in a row, one fast-casual chain proved that its burgers are a cut above the rest in that department.
RESTAURANTS
13newsnow.com

11 dogs rescued from living in car with owner in North Carolina

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Eleven dogs with serious health complications were rescued by the Humane Society of Catawba County, officials announced. Humane Society officials said the dogs were living in a car with their owner. All of the dogs have serious health issues, including malnutrition, flea infestation, hair loss and skin damage. Some of the dogs' nails were so long they were growing into their paw pads. Four of the dogs also tested positive for heartworms.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
Star News Online

Longtime Carolina Beach restaurant to close as owner retires

Angela Stalnaker said that she plans to travel after she closes A & G’s Bar-B-Que & Chicken, at 800 S. Lake Park Blvd in Carolina Beach. The restaurant has been a staple of the beach community for almost 33 years but retirement is bringing change. “People are saying how sad...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Burger#Fries#Burgers#Food Drink#Love Food#Al S Burger Shack#Instagram A#Alsburgershack
Mashed

Burger King Fish Sandwich: What To Know Before Ordering

Burger King is a brand that's known for flame-broiled burgers and its joke-laden, provocative advertising. Alongside all the colorful marketing, Burger King's product lineup has stayed pretty consistent throughout the years. One such product in the chain's arsenal is the Big Fish Sandwich. There's pure beauty in a good, simple fried fish sandwich — crunchy, seasoned breading, tangy tartar sauce, crisp lettuce, and a not-too-soft, springy bun is really all you need.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Only In South Carolina

A Trip To One Of The Oldest General Stores In South Carolina Is Like Stepping Back In Time

Riding the back roads of South Carolina usually brings a bit a peace as you wander through the back country. Yet, it also means discovering hidden gems, like Cooper’s Country Store. This legendary spot has been a destination for those heading to the Grand Strand for decades and decades. And whether you’re itching for one of its famously popular bbq sandwiches, in need of a cold beverage for your drive in the country, or are simply curious about this old store, a visit here will definitely take you back in time.
LIFESTYLE
24/7 Wall St.

The Best Burgers You Can Get at a Fast Food Restaurant

Americans are said to consume an estimated 50 billion hamburgers a year — roughly an astonishing 156 per person. The average American is said to eat about three a week — but for every burger-free vegan, there is presumably at least one carnivore who eats a burger every day. (Beware of these 30 popular fast […]
RESTAURANTS
kiss951.com

The Most Popular Pizza Chain In North Carolina Is…

Who doesn’t love pizza? Whether it’s to celebrate an occasion, party favor or maybe it’s your Tuesday night dinner…regardless, pizza can make any situation better. Chances are if you dislike pizza and vocalize it, you will be looked at funny. Visits to pizza chains across the country have increased 32% overall compared to last year. What chain is the favorite though?
CHARLOTTE, NC
Only In New Jersey

This 92-Year-Old Diner In New Jersey Serves Some Of The Best Breakfast In The State

If there is one thing New Jersey prides itself on, it’s diner culture. The Garden State is known for having a variety of fantastic diners, that act as both good restaurants and fun hang-out spots. Most New Jerseyans make regular pilgrimages to their local diners. One of our favorite diners is actually one of the […] The post This 92-Year-Old Diner In New Jersey Serves Some Of The Best Breakfast In The State appeared first on Only In Your State.
SUMMIT, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy