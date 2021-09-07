Minnesota State Patrol Accused Of Destroying Emails And Text After Unrest Response
The Minnesota State Patrol is accused of doing away with email and text messages associated with last summer’s unrest following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The Minnesota chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union is suing state authorities claiming the purge of information makes it difficult to determine if law enforcement used proper force during the chaos. The suit is on behalf of journalists who say they were assaulted by law enforcement while covering the protest.ktoe.com
