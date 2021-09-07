Canada’s rocky reopening proves even the most competent nations can’t get their act together

Supriya Dwivedi is a Liberal commentator and a former talk-radio host who currently works as senior counsel for Enterprise Canada, a national strategic communications firm. If you were just tuning into Canadian politics for the first time during this federal election, you would be inundated with headlines and news stories detailing the mob of vitriolic demonstrators who have been following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s campaign. Ever since the election was scheduled for Sept. 20, the Liberals have been dogged by a vociferous group of protesters who often express anti-vaccine and anti-mask positions. Experts on extremism are quick to point out that there are also far-right elements to the protests that can’t be ignored. Things took a turn for the worse when, this month, the prime minister was pelted with gravel as he boarded the campaign bus.

ELECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO