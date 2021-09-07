CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

New Apple MagSafe charger spotted in FCC alongside four new phones

By Jon Porter
The Verge
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple could have a new version of its iPhone MagSafe charging puck on the way. A new FCC listing for a “Magnetic Charger” first spotted by blogger Dave Zatz shows an accessory with a new model name (A2548) that looks otherwise identical to Apple’s existing charger (A2140). The new charger has been tested with a variety of devices including four marked as “New Phone,” which almost certainly correspond to Apple’s anticipated iPhone 13 models.

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Apple unveils iPhone 13 range alongside new iPads and Apple Watch

The new flagship smartphones will go on sale on September 24. Apple has unveiled the iPhone 13 range, which will come with bigger batteries and better cameras, and boss Tim Cook hailed them as the “best iPhones we have ever created”. After a major redesign of the popular smartphone last...
CELL PHONES
CNET

iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 12: Apple's rumored new phone or the current flagship

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Apple's newest iPhone might be nearly here, but you don't have to count out the iPhone 12 just yet. The iPhone 13 might arrive Tuesday at a Sept. 14 reveal event that Apple will be holding. The possible phone is rumored to have new features, an updated design and some camera upgrades. Depending on your budget, last year's iPhone 12 or even the iPhone 11, iPhone SE or the rumored iPhone SE 3 could be best for you. But, if you're pumped to get your hands on the newest from Apple, the iPhone 13 could be the way to go.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Samsung is rolling out an Android 12 beta to Galaxy S21 owners

Samsung has announced that it’s rolling out a public beta of Android 12 for Galaxy S21 devices, just a few weeks ahead of when we expect the final OS to be officially available for the first time on Pixel phones. Samsung is touting that it is managing to get these betas out earlier every year, though this year it’s only by a week or two compared to 2020.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magsafe#A2548
Ubergizmo

Joby’s New MagSafe Mounts Make It Easier To Vlog On Your iPhone

When Apple introduced the iPhone 12, they also brought back MagSafe, at least the branding. It is kind of Apple’s take on wireless charging where it relies on a magnetic puck to charge the iPhone. This is instead of a wireless charging mat, which was what Apple had envisioned with the AirPower.
CELL PHONES
Tom's Guide

iPhone 13 — new MagSafe charger just spotted at FCC

We could be just days away from the iPhone 13 being revealed, and no doubt when it comes, there will be new iPhone 13 accessories joining it. And we may have just had a glimpse of one of these peripherals. What looks to be a new version of the Apple...
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

FCC filing suggests updated MagSafe charger coming with iPhone 13

Apple is set to announce iPhone 13 this month. Previous reports suggest that the Cupertino giant will host an event next week, on 14th September, with the pre-orders for the next iPhone going live on 17th. Ahead of the new iPhone series launch, Apple has labeled its last year’s iPhone 12 series as “legacy” iPhones. Furthermore, the company has listed a revised version of the MagSafe Charger and four new “unidentified” iPhone models, which are probably the upcoming iPhone 13 models, in a new FCC filing.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
FCC
Phone Arena

FCC filing shows MagSafe charger for 5G iPhone 13 line and AirPods charging case

Apple's MagSafe line of magnetic accessories uses a magnet to attach extras like a battery pack, a leather wallet, a charger, and more to the back of an iPhone. Now, an FCC filing mentioned in a tweet by "technologist" Dave Zatz reveals that there will be a revised version of the MagSafe charger made available to Apple iPhone 13 users. The new MagSafe charger will have an Apple model number of A2548 compared to last year's model number of A2140.
CELL PHONES
CNET

iPhone 13 preorder: How and when to buy Apple's new phones

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. After months of rumors, the iPhone 13 is finally coming -- Apple announced its latest phone Tuesday at its annual iPhone launch event, code-named "California." Soon, you'll be able to get your hands on the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max. Preorders begin Friday, Sept. 17. (more details below).
CELL PHONES
marketresearchtelecast.com

The new iPhone 13 Pro Max case will be compatible with the MagSafe

Mobile phone users know how important it is to have the phone protected by a case. There are those that with a simple piece of silicone manage to avoid friction on the back, others prefer the book type that give extra coverage to the front and there are those that provide extra shielding against falls and shocks. But today we have to talk about the Apple officials since they have been leaked the new models of silicone cases compatible with the MagSafe of the iPhone 13.
CELL PHONES
whathifi.com

Apple confirms four new iPhone handsets in patent filing

Apple has confirmed four new iPhone models in a patent filing, widely believed to be the iPhone 13 family. The updated FCC (Federal Communications Commission) filing for its MagSafe charger – spotted by MacRumors – mentions four as-yet-unannounced "New iPhone" items, while also referring to those in the iPhone 12 range as "legacy devices", suggesting they will soon be replaced.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

iPhone 13: Everything we know about new Apple phone as release date nears

Apple is about to release the iPhone 13. That might not be the name, and we might not know exactly what it looks like – but something important is coming.That something is likely to be a new handset, which could also be released alongside a new Apple Watch, new AirPods and more.We will finally find out the exact answer to what it is on 14 September, when Apple will hold a virtual event to reveal the new phone. While it has not said specifically that the event is for the iPhone – and the release was delayed into October, last year...
CELL PHONES
CNET

iPhone 13 camera rumors: Apple's new phone could get an improved wide-angle lens

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Apple's iPhone line has always touted its cameras, and as such it makes sense that there is a healthy amount of camera buzz amid all the iPhone 13 rumors. We'll see what camera improvements are real when Apple throws its Sept. 14 event, which will likely serve as the debut of the iPhone 13 line and the Apple Watch Series 7. Some rumors we've heard so far include the iPhone 13 featuring Portrait mode for video, an improved wide-angle lens, a bigger zoom and more.
CELL PHONES
MacRumors Forums

Deals: Apple's MagSafe Charger Available for $29.98 on Amazon ($9 Off)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. The MagSafe Charger perfectly aligns with the magnets on the iPhone 12 family of devices and provides...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Guess which iPhone owners will be upgrading to the new iPhone 13

Those with iPhone 11 models, of course. Love it or leave it, the US carriers managed to shoehorn us into two-year contracts again in the past few years since they ostensibly parted with the practice. It's just that now the contracts are for paying the iPhone in installments, often without...
CELL PHONES
CNET

iPhone 13: Apple's event may reveal the new phone's design

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. When Apple holds its events, the iPhone line sometimes gets anything from a new color to a full design makeover. While we do not yet know what Apple plans for its Sept. 14 event, we're expecting that the rumored iPhone 13 line could be making its debut with four phone models. While these four will likely follow last year's iPhone lineup to include a base iPhone 13, a Mini, Pro and Pro Max models, there is still potential for rumored changes like a smaller notch, a thicker camera bump or color options.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy