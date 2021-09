TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Defending champion Europe will take a 9-7 lead into the final day of the Solheim Cup. The Europeans relied heavily on the team of Leona Maguire and Mel Reid to stay in front. Reid and Maguire improved to 2-0-1 on the weekend when Reid birdied the 18th to halve their four-ball match against Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas. Europe is attempting to win the Cup on U.S. soil for just the second time in the event’s 31-year history.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 10 DAYS AGO