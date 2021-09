Steelers news and rumors jump right in following the Ahkello Witherspoon trade with the Seattle Seahawks. The Pittsburgh Steelers sent a 2023 5th rounder for cornerback depth in Witherspoon. TJ Watt extension rumors have been the talk of the Steelers offseason - could he sit out the Steelers vs. Bills game if no new deal is signed? PLUS, find out why the O-line could be the key of the season as Thomas Mott has the latest Steelers rumors and news on this edition of Pittsburgh Steelers Talk. Our channel is just over 100 subs away from 4k! More subscribers = more videos, so don’t miss out and hit the big red button today: https://www.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO