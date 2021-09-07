CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Governor Greg Abbott to sign election reform today

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 2

Related
Fox News

Abbott considers taking Biden to court: 'He's a habitual violator of the US Constitution'

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott joined "Hannity" on Monday to discuss his consideration of legal action against the White House after President Biden announced sweeping vaccine mandates on private business and as advisers and supporters in Congress consider pushing even wider-reaching regulations banning unvaccinated people from traveling on modes like airlines and Amtrak.
U.S. POLITICS
San Antonio Current

New Lincoln Project ad mocks Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over pledge to 'eliminate' all rapists

The Lincoln Project PAC, known for funding a barrage of Trump-trolling ads last election cycle, has turned its sights on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. In an internet ad shared Monday, the group seized on Abbott's floundering defense last week of Texas' near-total abortion ban. The GOP governor made headlines by trying to play down a question on the law having no exception for victims of rape and incest by saying Texas will "eliminate all rapists from the streets."
TEXAS STATE
wizmnews.com

Wisconsin GOP leaders pressured to sign election subpoenas

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — About 100 people, who believe ongoing Republican-ordered investigations into the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin aren’t broad enough, held a rally Friday to pressure the state’s GOP legislative leadership to approve a more expansive review. Taxpayers are already paying former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman...
WISCONSIN STATE
Huntsville Item

Gov. Greg Abbott signs social media "censorship" bill

Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday signed House Bill 20 into law, which would ban social media platforms from removing posts based on political views. The Governor was joined for the bill signing by Senators Bryan Hughes and Representative Briscoe Cain, the bill's authors, as well as Senators Charles Perry, Dawn Buckingham, and Angela Paxton. The Governor named social media censorship legislation as an agenda item for the second special legislative session in August.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
ABC7 Chicago

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs new Republican voting restrictions into law

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday signed into law a bill that bans 24-hour and drive-thru voting, imposes new hurdles on mail-in ballots and empowers partisan poll watchers. The restrictive voting measure adds Texas to the list of Republican-controlled states that have seized on former President...
TEXAS STATE
San Francisco Chronicle

How Republicans blew their opportunity to recall Gavin Newsom

Republicans had a generational chance to win a governor’s race in California on Tuesday — and they blew it. It would have been their first chance to occupy the governor’s mansion since 2006, when Arnold Schwarzenegger — elected during the recall of Democrat Gray Davis in 2003 — won a second term. Voters elected Republican Insurance Commissioner Steve Poizner that year, too, and no one from the party has won statewide office here since.
POLITICS
wnctimes.com

Governor Abbott Statement On Passage Of Election Integrity Legislation

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement following the passage of Senate Bill 1, which will protect the integrity of our elections in Texas:. "Protecting the integrity of our elections is critical in the state of Texas, which is why I made election integrity an emergency item during the 87th Legislative Session. I thank Senator Bryan Hughes, Representative Andrew Murr, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, and Speaker Dade Phelan for stepping up to ensure that this bill made it to the finish line during the second special session. Senate Bill 1 will solidify trust and confidence in the outcome of our elections by making it easier to vote and harder to cheat. I look forward to signing Senate Bill 1 into law, ensuring election integrity in Texas."
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Reform#Faq#Privacy Policy#Fox News Network#Llc
fox7austin.com

Governor Greg Abbott calls third special session starting Sept. 20

AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott has announced that he will convene a third special legislative session. The special session will begin on Sept. 20. Abbott identified 5 agenda items for the third special legislative session in his proclamation, including tackling redistricting, setting restrictions on transgender student-athletes, and allocating federal COVID-19 relief funds amid the ongoing pandemic.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
everythinglubbock.com

Abbott signs controversial election legislation into law in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott joined Sen. Bryan Hughes in Tyler to sign a controversial bill into law. Abbott provided the final signature on SB1, a bill that alters election laws. Rep. Andrew Murr, another sponsor of the bill, was also present at the signing along with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.
TYLER, TX
Marshall News Messenger

Gov. Greg Abbott signs voting bill into law in Tyler

Gov. Greg Abbott officially signed an elections bill into law Tuesday in Tyler that will add new rules for mail-in voting, increase early voting hours and according to him, make it harder for people to cheat. Abbott alongside state Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, who authored the Senate Bill 1, which...
TYLER, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Activists concerned after Gov. Abbott signs bail reform bill into law

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — It took a regular session, then two special sessions and a state Democrat walkout before conservative lawmakers finally passed a laundry list of bills, including a massive restructuring of the state's cash bail system. Part of the reform includes a ban on charitable organizations bailing out...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Fox News

Californians to vote on Newsom recall today

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
POLITICS
Fox News

Rep. Burchett calls for Secretary Blinken's resignation

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy