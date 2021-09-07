CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama excited to see Sanders shine following injury adversity

By Tony Tsoukalas • BamaInsider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama found the end zone five times during its 44-13 drubbing of Miami on Saturday. For Crimson Tide players, the final touchdown was the sweetest. Taking a handoff on second-and-1 from the Miami 20-yard line, Trey Sanders burst through the middle of the line before bouncing out to his right. After picking up a key block from right tackle Chris Owens, and another from receiver Javon Baker, the five-star back strode into the end zone for a score.

Nick Saban comments on Trey Sanders' return from injury

Trey Sanders has had a rough go since arriving at Alabama. He missed most of the 2020 season with a hip injury suffered during a car accident. Prior to the accident, he had appeared in 4 games, running 30 times for 134 yards. Now, the Tide are counting on him to contribute in the backfield behind starter Brian Robinson Jr.
Trey Sanders breaks through with first career rushing touchdown for Alabama in victory over Miami

A massive weight has fallen off Trey Sanders’ shoulders. Alabama football had its best moment in the third quarter versus Miami. After watching Brian Robinson, Jase McClellan, and Roydell Williams get worked in, Nick Saban called on the former five-star via IMG Academy. During his first two seasons as a running back, Sanders encountered much adversity. He suffered a foot injury in 2019, and serious injuries from a car accident in Florida sidelined in 2020 after a good showing against Mississippi State. He could have left the Crimson Tide or had a pity party, and no one would have blamed him. Instead, Sanders showed a rare trait that has won over the heart of Nick Saban.
Nick Saban is ‘anxious’ to see Trey Sanders at running back versus Miami

Alabama knows what it has at the running back position in facing Miami. Despite the departure of Najee Harris to the National Football League, Brian Robinson returns with experience and the trio behind him is talented. Nick Saban broke down each player during Thursday’s airing of “Hey Coach,” but he saved his biggest praise for one of them. Robinson brings power, but Saban said Jase McClellan is an all-around back. The native Texan possesses speed, power, receiving capabilities, and is a good pass blocker. Roydell Williams is smaller than the other two, and he is the fastest per Saban. When it comes to Trey Sanders, the sophomore has grabbed the heart of his head coach.
Notebook: After Much Adversity, Trey Sanders Returns to Gridiron

ATLANTA — On Saturday afternoon inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, No. 1 Alabama football triumphed over No. 14 Miami in a 44-13 beatdown. However, one Crimson Tide player simultaneously celebrated a triumph of his own. Redshirt-sophomore running back Trey Sanders saw much adversity through his first two seasons at Alabama. During fall...
To Alabama RB Trey Sanders, a Picture is Worth 1,000 Words

Before we fully dive into today's cover story, I'd like to share a photograph of, in this writer's opinion, the best moment from last Saturday's 44-13 victory for Alabama football over Miami. No, the photo isn't a highlight from quarterback Bryce Young's stellar debut as the Crimson Tide's signal caller,...
Alabama coaches questioned if Trey Sanders would return from injury

Alabama running back Trey Sanders is back on the field after a car crash forced him off the field for the final stretch in 2020 with a hip injury. The crash was Sanders’ second major injury at Alabama, the other coming in the preseason of 2019 when he suffered a season-ending foot injury. According to Nick Saban, the injuries took a large toll on Sanders, leaving the staff unsure about his future.
Inside Alabama running back Trey Sanders’ recovery from car wreck, emotional return

Alabama football’s open week last November gave sports medicine director Jeff Allen a quiet Friday at home. The tranquility of the day ended when Allen, one of the more recognizable faces around the Tide’s program the past 15 seasons, received a phone call from a North Florida area code. It was an emergency room doctor who informed Allen she was treating then-sophomore running back Trey Sanders after a car accident.
Nick Saban compliments Alabama running backs

At Monday’s press conference ahead of Alabama’s major matchup against the Florida Gators head coach Nick Saban fielded questions on the team’s preparation for the game. During his time with the media, Saban highlighted and praised a few of his young running backs play so far. Saban on their progress.
