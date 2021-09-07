Alabama excited to see Sanders shine following injury adversity
Alabama found the end zone five times during its 44-13 drubbing of Miami on Saturday. For Crimson Tide players, the final touchdown was the sweetest. Taking a handoff on second-and-1 from the Miami 20-yard line, Trey Sanders burst through the middle of the line before bouncing out to his right. After picking up a key block from right tackle Chris Owens, and another from receiver Javon Baker, the five-star back strode into the end zone for a score.alabama.rivals.com
