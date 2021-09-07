Alabama excited to see Sanders shine following injury adversity

Alabama knows what it has at the running back position in facing Miami. Despite the departure of Najee Harris to the National Football League, Brian Robinson returns with experience and the trio behind him is talented. Nick Saban broke down each player during Thursday’s airing of “Hey Coach,” but he saved his biggest praise for one of them. Robinson brings power, but Saban said Jase McClellan is an all-around back. The native Texan possesses speed, power, receiving capabilities, and is a good pass blocker. Roydell Williams is smaller than the other two, and he is the fastest per Saban. When it comes to Trey Sanders, the sophomore has grabbed the heart of his head coach.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO