10 things before the opening bell

1. Stocks are wavering near record highs after strong Chinese trade data soothed slowdown worries. Traders are returning after the US holiday weekend, but the crypto world didn't take a break - solana's sol rocketed up as it pulled in record investment. Check out the latest moves on the markets .

2. Famed Wharton professor says the next inflation reading is more important than the monthly jobs report. Jeremy Siegel anticipates the Fed will have to adjust its approach depending on what the numbers show. Here's how he thinks inflation will impact investors, markets, and long-term returns.

3. We spoke to an ex-HSBC trader-turned finance YouTuber that went from $100,000 in debt to making $2 million this year so far. Rose Han shared her journey, including how she's managed to make so much money from YouTube ads and selling investing courses. She also detailed an options trading strategy that nets her $1,000 per month on average .

4. Earnings on deck: Partners Group AG, EXOR Holding, and Smartsheet, all reporting .

5. Billionaire investor John Paulson expects high inflation - and a gold rush. Paulson's portfolio reflects this, as he's loading up on mining and energy companies that stand to profit from rising prices. Look inside the billionaire's portfolio.

6. DocuSign could soar another 15%, Wedbush says. The e-signature company crushed earnings and revenue forecasts as remote work shows long-term staying power. See the latest on the company that has rallied almost 40% year-to-date.

7. The SEC is investigating the largest DeFi exchange. A Wall Street Journal report said the SEC is looking into how investors use Uniswap and how it is marketed. SEC chairman Gary Gensler has hinted more regulation is on the way - for Uniswap and other DeFi firms.

8. Robinhood fires back at SEC chief, calling a new potential ban "draconian." The SEC's Gary Gensler said a payment for order flow ban is under consideration, which could have a massive negative impact on Robinhood's revenue. See how this new ban could harm retail investors.

9. The biggest altcoin opportunity since 2018 is happening now. That's according to Ran Neuner, a crypto evangelist who says he sold some ether to buy in. He outlines the opportunity, and 4 other cryptos the average investor should be buying .

10. Credit Suisse is on the hunt for stocks that look appealing in the wake of the disappointing August jobs report. The dismal numbers just mean the ensuing economic recovery will be that much stronger, according to the firm. Its analysts say to buy these 47 stocks set to capitalize .

Compiled by Phil Rosen.

