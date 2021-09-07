CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

10 things before the opening bell

By Phil Rosen
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Go0Tp_0boaBvvk00

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Welcome to 10 Things Before the Opening Bell.

If this was forwarded to you, sign up here . Plus, download Insider's app for news on the go - click here for iOS and here for Android .

Let's jump in.

1. Stocks are wavering near record highs after strong Chinese trade data soothed slowdown worries. Traders are returning after the US holiday weekend, but the crypto world didn't take a break - solana's sol rocketed up as it pulled in record investment. Check out the latest moves on the markets .

2. Famed Wharton professor says the next inflation reading is more important than the monthly jobs report. Jeremy Siegel anticipates the Fed will have to adjust its approach depending on what the numbers show. Here's how he thinks inflation will impact investors, markets, and long-term returns.

3. We spoke to an ex-HSBC trader-turned finance YouTuber that went from $100,000 in debt to making $2 million this year so far. Rose Han shared her journey, including how she's managed to make so much money from YouTube ads and selling investing courses. She also detailed an options trading strategy that nets her $1,000 per month on average .

4. Earnings on deck: Partners Group AG, EXOR Holding, and Smartsheet, all reporting .

5. Billionaire investor John Paulson expects high inflation - and a gold rush. Paulson's portfolio reflects this, as he's loading up on mining and energy companies that stand to profit from rising prices. Look inside the billionaire's portfolio.

6. DocuSign could soar another 15%, Wedbush says. The e-signature company crushed earnings and revenue forecasts as remote work shows long-term staying power. See the latest on the company that has rallied almost 40% year-to-date.

7. The SEC is investigating the largest DeFi exchange. A Wall Street Journal report said the SEC is looking into how investors use Uniswap and how it is marketed. SEC chairman Gary Gensler has hinted more regulation is on the way - for Uniswap and other DeFi firms.

8. Robinhood fires back at SEC chief, calling a new potential ban "draconian." The SEC's Gary Gensler said a payment for order flow ban is under consideration, which could have a massive negative impact on Robinhood's revenue. See how this new ban could harm retail investors.

9. The biggest altcoin opportunity since 2018 is happening now. That's according to Ran Neuner, a crypto evangelist who says he sold some ether to buy in. He outlines the opportunity, and 4 other cryptos the average investor should be buying .

10. Credit Suisse is on the hunt for stocks that look appealing in the wake of the disappointing August jobs report. The dismal numbers just mean the ensuing economic recovery will be that much stronger, according to the firm. Its analysts say to buy these 47 stocks set to capitalize .

Compiled by Phil Rosen. Feedback? Email prosen@insider.com or tweet @philrosenn .

Sign up for more Insider newsletters here .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Money Morning

Five Stocks to Sell Before 4:00 p.m. Today

The NASDAQ was sliding at midday yesterday, but the Dow and S&P 500 caught their breath after a five-session losing streak. It's great to see all the green across hundreds of stocks as the markets head higher again, but, like I told my viewers on "Money Morning LIVE" yesterday, it's not all good.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

US stocks trading slightly higher hours before Wednesday's opening bell

U.S. equity futures traded slightly higher early Wednesday as stocks continued their recent pullback even after fresh data showed that inflation climbed at a slower pace than economists expected in August. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 lost 0.6% to 4,443.05, giving up the previous day's gain, after the government...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Are The Investors Doing With Twitter

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Twitter (NYSE:TWTR). The overall sentiment shows 81.82% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 18.18%, bearish. Out of all of the special options found by our algorithm, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $746,331 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $1,406,677.
MARKETS
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Dell, Twitter, Moderna and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Marathon Oil — Shares of the exploration and production company jumped roughly 7% amid an advance in oil prices. APA and Occidental gained 7.8% and 6.6%, respectively, and every component in the energy sector traded in the green around noon on Wall Street. West Texas Intermediate crude futures, the U.S. oil benchmark, broke above $70 on Monday.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Paulson
Person
Phil Spencer
Person
Gary Gensler
ValueWalk

Apollo CEO Marc Rowan’s Outlook on Investing and Firm’s Future

In a CNBC interview, Apollo Global Management CEO and Co-Founder Marc Rowan speaks with CNBC’s Leslie Picker live during the Delivering Alpha Livestream today, Monday, September 13. Following is a link to the video on CNBC.com:. Mohnish Pabrai On Investing In A Pandemic And Buy And Buy Hold. In May,...
MARKETS
Tech World

7 Things to Know Before Start Investing in Cryptocurrency

7 things to know before start investing in cryptocurrencyPexels. Cryptocurrency has become very popular in the past couple of years, even peoples believe that crypto is the future currency and it had replaced physical currency. Investing in crypto is a good opportunity in today's but speculate on which cryptocurrency perform very well in the future is a difficult task. But you can find the right cryptocurrency doing some analysis, so before start investing in cryptocurrency these seven things you must know.
wealthmanagement.com

David Booth’s Dimensional Flips $8 Billion of Assets Into ETFs

(Bloomberg) -- Dimensional Fund Advisors converted two more of its equity mutual funds into exchange-traded vehicles, further boosting the quant giant’s heft in the $6.8 trillion arena. The Austin, Texas-based firm’s Tax Managed DFA International Value Portfolio and its T.A. World ex U.S. Core Equity Portfolio are now the Dimensional...
AUSTIN, TX
etftrends.com

Fall Equities Sell-Off Could Help Propel Gold Prices

The $1,800 ceiling for gold prices appears to be firmly in place as the precious metal has yet to break through and rally, but a fall sell-off in equities might be in store for gold. “Gold has once again failed to break above the $1,800 an ounce level, but one...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Options Trading#Sec#Stocks#Ios#Chinese#Fed#Hsbc#Partners Group Ag#Exor Holding#Wedbush#Defi#Wall Street Journal#Uniswap
InvestorPlace

7 Stocks to Buy if the Market Crashes in September

Stock market crashes are typically difficult conversations for most retail investors. Yet occasional declines and double-digit corrections are an inevitable part of the investing cycle. As the market continues to surge higher to lofty valuations, investors are getting worried that an imminent crash could be looming around the corner and wondering which stocks to buy if the market stumbles.
STOCKS
CNN

Wall Street's warning: Stocks could retreat this fall

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — After notching heady gains this year, US stocks could be in for a back-to-school reality check. What's happening: The S&P 500 has been...
STOCKS
investing.com

Opening Bell: Fears Of Sputtering Economy, Tapering, Pressure Dollar, Stocks

Economic slowdown and stimulus easing now conflicting market themes. US futures contracts on the Dow, S&P, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 as well as European shares extended a slide in trading on Thursday on fears of slowing economic recovery after US nonfarm payrolls disappointed last week and the prospect of central banks beginning to tighten monetary policy.
STOCKS
Kokomo Perspective

What Stocks To Buy Today? 5 Tech Stocks To Watch

Check Out These 5 Top Tech Stocks In The Stock Market Today. There is no shortage of choices for investors when it comes to tech stocks in the stock market today. In general, the tech sector is home to a wide range of companies that serve a variety of industries worldwide. Not surprisingly, most investors would likely find a tech stock that suits their portfolio. For the most part, the growth story for the industry remains very much intact. That is, the world of tech is constantly evolving and with that comes investor sentiment.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Youtube
investing.com

4 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy on Any Dips

Warren Buffet is one of the most influential investors ever, and his strategic bets have been a guide for retail investors for a generation or more. As such, we think that four fundamentally sound stocks from his portfolio—Apple (AAPL), Coca-Cola (KO), Marsh & McLennan (MMC), and Kroger (NYSE:KR)—should be solid bets whenever they dip in price. So, let’s examine these names more closely.Warren Buffett is one of the 21st centuries’ most popular and successful institutional investors. Buffett’s value investing strategy has worked out in his favor handsomely, making him the world’s sixth richest person. Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRKa) (BRK.A) wiped away pandemic losses to deliver record earnings in the second quarter.
STOCKS
Business Insider

GameStop, Cameco, Apple, Tesla, AMC: Stocks Buzzing On WallStreetBets Heading Into New Week

Heading into a new trading week, GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) are among the stocks seeing the highest interest on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum. What Happened: Exchange-traded fund SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) is seeing the highest...
STOCKS
investing.com

Covid Surge Imperils Small-Business Recovery, Goldman Sachs Says

(Bloomberg) -- Inflation pressures and a resurgence in coronavirus cases due to the Delta variant are hampering the recovery of small businesses across the U.S., according to a Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS ). report. Among the 1,145 respondents surveyed around the end of August, about 75% worry about...
BUSINESS
Daily Camera

Sovos prices IPO, sets unicorn valuation

Sovos Brands Inc., a formerly California-based food-brand company that recently planted its headquarters flag in Louisville, is going public with an initial stock offering that values the firm at more than $1.5 billion. The company is seeking to raise more than $350 million and expects its IPO to be priced...
LOUISVILLE, CO
Entrepreneur

Top Stock Reports for Visa, salesforce & Morgan Stanley

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Visa Inc. (. ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today. You can see all...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy