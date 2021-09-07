Best Of Houston® 2021: Best Taco

El Rey has multiple outposts across the greater Houston metroplex, but our favorite location of the Cuban-Mexican fusion is the one right on the corner of Shepherd and Washington. While their Cuban sandwich and torta selections are top-notch, it’s El Rey’s tacos that will keep you coming back for more. The classic white fish taco with cool, crunchy slaw is always refreshing, and the savory ropa vieja beef taco never disappoints. But the restaurant’s standout taco offering is the Cuban Taco — a perfect fusion of Mexican and Cuban flavors that pairs your choice of beef or chicken fajita with black beans, perfectly semi-sweet plantains and a dollop of sour cream.