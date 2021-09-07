CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
London Film Festival welcomes audiences back to the movies

Miami Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMovies from 77 countries will screen at the 2021 London Film Festival, as Britain’s leading cinema showcase welcomes mass audiences back to movie theaters after a pandemic-disrupted year. The festival program, announced Tuesday, includes 158 features, down from 225 during its last pre-pandemic edition in 2019. The 2020 festival was...

www.miamiherald.com

Time Out Global

The full London Film Festival line-up has been announced

The BFI London Film Festival returns from October 6 to 17 and it’s going to be an absolute doozy. The full line-up has just been announced and it comes gift-wrapped for movie lovers in London – and across UK cities, where screenings will also be held. On the programme? New...
TV SHOWS
