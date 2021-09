For many organizations, empowering employees to continue to work from home after the pandemic, at least part of the time, is part of their new normal. There are plenty of reasons for this. First, employees overwhelmingly prefer the flexibility and work-life balance that work-from-anywhere (WFA) provides. And second, a new study from Stanfordshows that productivity increased a jaw-dropping 47% YoY in 2020, with most of that gain led by remote workers. And at the same time, many organizations have realized significant savings due to reduced costs associated with a dark physical campus.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 1 DAY AGO