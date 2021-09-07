US IT job growth jumps in August; 2021 on track for record hiring levels
The job growth in the US IT industry accelerated in August, adding 25,400 positions, according to US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data reported in the latest figures from IT employment consultancy Janco Associates. That growth in IT positions comes even as the highly infectious delta variant of Covid-19 slowed overall job growth, mainly due to slowdowns in the restaurant and entertainment sectors.www.computerworld.com
