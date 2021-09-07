Special Weather Statement issued for Delta, Menominee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 06:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Delta; Menominee Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Delta and Menominee Counties through 645 AM EDT/545 AM CDT/ At 618 AM EDT/518 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Powers to 6 miles west of Wausaukee. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Delta and Menominee Counties, including the following locations Daggett, Swanson, Ingalls, Wells State Park and Spalding. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH