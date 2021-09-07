CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delta County, MI

Special Weather Statement issued for Delta, Menominee by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 06:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Delta; Menominee Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Delta and Menominee Counties through 645 AM EDT/545 AM CDT/ At 618 AM EDT/518 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Powers to 6 miles west of Wausaukee. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Delta and Menominee Counties, including the following locations Daggett, Swanson, Ingalls, Wells State Park and Spalding. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Frederick, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 18:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Frederick; Washington The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for Urban area and small stream in Northwestern Frederick County in north central Maryland Northeastern Washington County in north central Maryland * Until 930 PM EDT. * At 635 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hagerstown... Robinwood Smithsburg... Mount Aetna Saint James... Cavetown Funkstown... Sabillasville Fort Ritchie... Chewsville Cascade... Highfield This includes the following Flood Prone Roads: Hornets Nest Road at Friends Creek Road Foxville Deerfield Road near Owens Creek This includes the following streams and drainages Owens Creek, Friends Creek, Downey Branch, Antietam Creek, Little Antietam Creek, Grove Creek, Mount Aetna Creek, Landis Spring Branch, Marsh Run, Little Owens Creek, Potomac River and Beaver Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bent by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 19:02:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Bent A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BENT COUNTY At 701 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles south of Las Animas, or 16 miles east of North La Junta, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Bent County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BENT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Las Animas County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 19:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. Target Area: Eastern Las Animas County; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Las Animas County through 900 PM MDT At 812 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Thatcher, or 37 miles northeast of Trinidad, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Las Animas County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-14 19:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-14 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado. Target Area: Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Las Animas County through 900 PM MDT At 812 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Thatcher, or 37 miles northeast of Trinidad, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Las Animas County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Menominee, Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 05:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-15 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Forest; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Menominee; Oneida; Portage; Shawano; Vilas; Waupaca; Waushara; Wood Patchy Dense Fog Across Central and Northern Wisconsin Patchy fog, dense in some areas, can be expected across portions of central and northern Wisconsin. Lakes and river valleys will be especially affected. Fog should dissipate within an hour or two of sunrise. Drivers should be alert for rapid changes in visibility this morning.
FOREST COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dauphin, York by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 20:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Dauphin; York The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central Dauphin County in south central Pennsylvania North Central York County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 709 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Middletown, Steelton, Valley Green, Bressler-Enhaut-Oberlin, Highspire, Royalton, Goldsboro, Lewisberry, Newberrytown, Capital City Airport, Three Mile Island, Harrisburg International Airport and Penn State Harrisburg.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Berks by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 19:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berks THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL BERKS COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for eastern Pennsylvania. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Mount Holly NJ.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Adams by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 18:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN ADAMS AND SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for south central Pennsylvania.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Frederick, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 18:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Frederick; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL WASHINGTON AND WEST CENTRAL FREDERICK COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND...NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND EAST CENTRAL BERKELEY COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA At 645 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Boonsboro, or near Shepherdstown, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Shepherdstown, Boonsboro, Mount Lena, San Mar, Wolfsville, Myersville, Keedysville, Sharpsburg, Fairplay, Rohrersville, Pleasant Walk and Bolivar. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Frederick, Washington by NWS

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Berkeley, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 18:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL WASHINGTON AND WEST CENTRAL FREDERICK COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND...NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND EAST CENTRAL BERKELEY COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA At 645 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Boonsboro, or near Shepherdstown, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Shepherdstown, Boonsboro, Mount Lena, San Mar, Wolfsville, Myersville, Keedysville, Sharpsburg, Fairplay, Rohrersville, Pleasant Walk and Bolivar. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Berkeley, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 18:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL WASHINGTON AND WEST CENTRAL FREDERICK COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND...NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND EAST CENTRAL BERKELEY COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA At 634 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Shepherdstown, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Shepherdstown, Boonsboro, Mount Aetna, Mount Lena, San Mar, Wolfsville, Saint James, Myersville, Keedysville, Sharpsburg, Fairplay, Rohrersville, Winebrenners Cross, Pleasant Walk and Bolivar. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Creek, Tulsa by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 17:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-15 17:55:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Creek; Tulsa THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL CREEK AND SOUTHEASTERN TULSA COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
CREEK COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Marfa Plateau, Presidio Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 17:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-15 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Marfa Plateau; Presidio Valley; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Jeff Davis, northwestern Presidio and southwestern Culberson Counties through 615 PM CDT At 537 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles east of Bosque Bonita, or 28 miles south of Van Horn, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Jeff Davis, northwestern Presidio and southwestern Culberson Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Franklin, Western Franklin, Western Hampshire by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 15:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for western and central Massachusetts. Target Area: Eastern Franklin; Western Franklin; Western Hampshire A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Hampshire and northwestern Franklin Counties through 715 PM EDT At 632 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Charlemont, or 13 miles east of North Adams, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Greenfield, Northfield, Bernardston, Buckland, Conway, Shelburne, Ashfield, Colrain, Gill, Charlemont, Warwick, Leyden, Heath, Plainfield, Rowe and Hawley. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Okmulgee by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 18:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-15 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Okmulgee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Creek and northwestern Okmulgee Counties through 630 PM CDT At 544 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 4 miles east of Kellyville, moving southwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Bristow... Mounds Kellyville... Slick This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 191 and 197. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
OKMULGEE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Dutchess, Western Dutchess by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 17:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for east central New York. Target Area: Eastern Dutchess; Western Dutchess A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Dutchess County through 715 PM EDT At 631 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Staatsburg, or near Rhinebeck, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Rhinebeck, Hyde Park, Amenia, Millbrook, Millerton, Stanfordville, Staatsburg, Bethel, Smithfield, Salt Point, Norrie Heights, Lithgow, Dewitt Mills, Attlebury, South Amenia, Shunpike, Pleasant Plains, Shekomeko, Bangall and Washington Hollow. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 17:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN ADAMS AND SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for south central Pennsylvania.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Berks by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 17:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-15 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for eastern Pennsylvania. Target Area: Berks A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Berks County through 700 PM EDT At 628 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fredericksburg, or 8 miles northwest of Myerstown, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Berks County. This includes Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 10 and 11. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BERKS COUNTY, PA

