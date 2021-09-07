CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Rihanna and Nicki Minaj: Is this the most glamorous play date ever?

By Katie Wright
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JdK0c_0boaArVT00

What happens when two A-list music stars get together with their other halves and a couple of little ones for a play date? If Nicki Minaj’s latest Instagram posts are anything to go by, the result is an extremely glitzy affair.

The rapper, who gave birth to her son in September 2020 (and still hasn’t revealed his name), and husband Kenneth Petty were all joined by pop icon Rihanna her boyfriend A$AP Rocky and seven-year-old ‘niece’ Majesty (the youngster is actually Rihanna’s cousin’s daughter) for a get together.

And the series of photos and videos Minaj shared of the occasion, makes it look way more glamorous than the average park-based kids’ hangout.

First of all, there were Minaj’s outfits. Yes, outfits . In the main photo, the 38-year-old is seen holding her son while wearing a black latex corset top and leggings with matching patent high heels and a huge diamond-encrusted necklace, an ensemble which she originally debuted on Instagram a couple of days ago.

Scrolling along, it appears the Trinidadian-born star changed into a something a little more comfortable: purple leggings with a multi-coloured top and chain-embellished slider sandals.

Rihanna seemed to have got the all-black memo too, the Barbadian singer wearing what looks like an LBD with strappy sandals and several gold chain necklaces.

Plus, the ladies were serving some major beauty looks. Minaj’s cascading locks were pulled up into a high ponytail, teamed with dramatic feline eye make-up and her trademark pink lipstick.

Rihanna was rocking black eyeliner too and a bold red lip, which we suspect is her cult favourite Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint (available at Boots for £20).

The location was luxurious too – it appears to be a five-star hotel suite complete with sumptuous furnishings, marble-topped counters and a huge flat screen TV.

It’s a world away from the kind of play dates most parents can relate to – ours mostly take place in messy living rooms strewn with toys or at the local park where kids end up covered in mud and fight over who gets to go on the swing next.

Still, as with everything on social media, you’ve got to take these posts with a pinch of salt and realise that behind the glamorous outfits and adorable videos there probably are toys, mess and some grumpier moments (on our play dates that would include the adults as well as the kids).

For a celebrity play date there are also make-up artists, stylists and, we expect, a fleet of staff on hand to help with childcare. Aspiring to the Rihanna and Nicki Minaj level of glam at your next play date might be unrealistic, but it sure is fun to get a glimpse into the A-list lifestyle.

Comments / 2

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Shares Photos With Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, & Her Son "Papa Bear"

Nicki Minaj has shared pictures from her recent hang-out with Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, and luckily for us, we also got new snaps of the Queen's baby boy, affectionately referred to as "Papa Bear." Last week, Nicki Minaj shared some recent photos of her adorable little boy, Papa Bear, with...
MUSIC
HOT 97

Rihanna ASAP Rocky Are Reportedly Thinking About Marriage

The Jasmine Brand reports the couple could be considering marriage in the future. The article says a close source said, “These two are so madly in love, and it’s true there’s a lot of buzz in their circle about an engagement being in the works.”. ASAP Rocky and Riri confirmed...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Are So Happy: An Engagement May ‘Happen Soon’ — Report

After nearly two years, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are the real deal. Now, their inner circle is convinced an engagement could be on the horizon, according to a new report. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are certainly not hiding their relationship anymore, and a new report reveals that the two are extremely serious about one another. “These two are so madly in love, and it’s true there’s a lot of buzz in their circle about an engagement being in the works,” Us Weekly reports. “Going by the hints Rocky’s been dropping, it may well happen soon.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenneth Petty
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Rihanna
thesource.com

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Kenneth Petty Facing 10 Years in Prison

Kenneth Petty, Nicki Minaj’s husband, has entered a plea deal for failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California. PEOPLE states the 43-year-old pleaded guilty during a virtual hearing on Thursday with the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California and now faces a max of 10 years in prison with a lifetime of supervised release.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Essence

Rihanna Is The Queen Of The MET Gala

For her appearance at the 2021 MET Gala, Rihanna stepped out wearing Balenciaga. Her beau, rapper A$AP Rocky, was with her. Rihanna is the Queen of both the MET Gala and the festivities that come after fashion’s biggest night. The singer has thrown some of the most epic parties and is expected to throw this year’s hottest, glamorous MET Gala after-party.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Rihanna Drops Lawsuit Against Father Ronald Fenty: Report

Fans were surprised to learn that Rihanna had set off a lawsuit against her father, Ronald Fenty, but it seems that the singer has decided to pull back. In January 2019, Rihanna reportedly sued her father over allegations that he was using the Fenty brand in business dealings. Court documents reportedly read that after Rihanna trademarked her last name, however, her father launched Fenty Entertainment and had been securing deals since 2017.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Play Date#Glam#Toys#Trinidadian#Barbadian
AceShowbiz

Rihanna and Nicki Minaj Cozy Up to Respective Partners A$AP Rocky and Kenneth Petty on Double Date

Aside from sharing a picture of the reunion, the 'Anaconda' raptress posts a video of her and the 'Take a Bow' hitmaker blowing kisses and fixing their hair. AceShowbiz - Caribbean stars Rihanna and Nicki Minaj have reunited. While enjoying a double date, the "Anaconda" femcee and the "Take a Bow" hitmaker cozied up to their respective partners, A$AP Rocky and Kenneth Petty.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Rihanna Shuts Down the 2021 Met Gala in Epic Look With A$AP Rocky

Call her the queen of fashion's biggest night, because the 33-year-old singer never disappoints with her Met Ball looks. After missing the 2019 affair, Rihanna arrived to the 2021 celebration at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday in a billowing, black Balenciaga gown with a large, dramatic collar and an ornate, sparkling BVLGARI diamonds.
BEAUTY & FASHION
centralrecorder.com

A$AP Rocky Was Forced by Rihanna To Sign A Prenup To Save Her $1 Billion?

It is Rihanna who is refusing to get married A$AP RockyBefore he signs a prenup According to one tabloid Rihanna wants her money to be protected, which upsets A$AP Rocky, who thinks that the singer has doubts about their relationship’s strength. So what’s going on with Rihanna and A$AP rocky Their relationship?
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Holds Hands With Offset While Wearing $2k Miu Miu Sweat Suit In NYC — Photos

Wall Street calls for Miu Miu: Cardi B rocked pink Miu Miu sweats and a matching coat while in New York with husband Offset this week. Cardi B opted for a high-fashion comfortable-casual look while out in New York with husband Offset on Monday, Aug. 30. The rapper, 28, rocked bubblegum pink Miu Miu sweats and a matching jacket to support her partner, 29, as he rang the NASDAQ bell to celebrate Reservoir — the independent music rights company that owns the catalogs to Offset and his hip hop trio Migos‘ music — going public. There for support, Cardi paired her look with white sneakers and a series of jewels, as seen in the photos HERE.
BEAUTY & FASHION
EW.com

Nicki Minaj says she dropped out from MTV VMAs days before the show

MTV made a last-minute addition of Normani to the awards show lineup of performers. Anyone watching the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards shouldn't expect to see Nicki Minaj. The rapper tweeted on Thursday that she has pulled out of performing at the show — just days before airtime. "I just...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

243K+
Followers
110K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy