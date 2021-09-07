CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal Mining

Jaguar Announces Positive Metallurgical Testwork at High-Grade Faina Deposit Progresses Conceptual Mine Study and Plan

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetallurgical Testwork achieves > 85% gold recovery via a combination of gravity concentration followed by flotation of gravity tails. Faina Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources total 261,000 t at a grade of 6.87 g/t Au, containing 58,000 oz Au. Faina Inferred Mineral Resources total 1.5 million tonnes (Mt) at a...

Granite Creek Copper Launches Phase 3 of 2021 Drill Program at Carmacks Copper-Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (TSX.V:GCX)(OTCQB:GCXXF) ('Granite Creek' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the successful completion of Phase 2 of its 2021 drilling program, consisting of 20 holes of reverse circulation ('RC') drilling on Zones 2, 5 and 12 at the Carmacks deposit, as well as step-out drilling at Zone A in the Carmacks North target area. The Company has now launched the third and final phase of the 2021 drill campaign, returning to Zone 2000S at the Carmacks deposit to complete offsets of hole CRM21-011 where the Company intercepted a 105.52-meter interval of copper sulphide mineralization grading 1.18% CuEq (0.96% Cu, 0.01% Mo, 0.18 g/t Au, and 4.06 g/t Ag), including a high-grade intercept of 2.55% CuEq (2.17% Cu, 0.01% Mo, 0.36 g/t Au and 9.13 g/t Ag) over 21.22 meters (see news release dated August 24, 2021). The goal of Phase 3 is to continue to expand known resources and confirm the geometry in Zone 2000S to support the development of a mine plan for the sulphide portion of the deposit now underway by Sedgman and Mining Plus.
Schema Precast System Replaces Steel with Basanite Industries' BasaFlex(TM) Basalt Fiber Reinforced Polymer Rebar

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Basanite Industries, (OTCQB:BASA) announces that following completion of successful testing and field trials, Schema Precast Systems (SPS), has selected BasaFlex™ basalt fiber reinforced polymer (BFRP) rebar to replace the traditional steel reinforcement used in SPS' Patented Retaining Wall System Panels.
Latest Infill Holes Drilled at Loncor’s Adumbi Deposit Intersect Further Significant Widths and Grades

Results include 15.73 metres grading 5.28 g/t gold (including 5.00 metres grading 13.70 g/t gold), 25.72 metres grading 2.26 g/t gold and 21.50 metres grading 2.23 g/t gold. Loncor Gold Inc. (“Loncor” or the “Company“) (TSX: “LN“; OTCQX: “LONCF”; FSE: “LO51”) is pleased to announce further significant assay results from its drilling program within its 84.68%-owned Imbo Project in the eastern part of the Ngayu greenstone belt in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Borehole LADD021 drilled at its flagship Adumbi deposit, intersected 15.73 metres grading 5.28 grammes per tonne (g/t) gold (including 5.00 metres grading 13.70 g/t Au ) while borehole LADD018 intersected 25.72 metres grading 2.26 g/t gold and borehole LADD022 intersected 21.50 metres grading 2.23 g/t gold (see Figures 1 and 2 below).
Japan Gold Intersects High-Grade Veins in First Drill Holes at the Ryuo Prospect

Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) (“Japan Gold” or the “Company“) is pleased to report high-grade gold-silver intercepts from its first drill holes at the Ryuo Prospect, within the Ikutahara Project, Figure 1. The Ikutahara Project is 100% held by Japan Gold and is not included in the Barrick Alliance.
Critical Elements and Lomiko Metals identify Bourier project lithium targets and report discoveries using GoldSpot Discoveries' Artificial Intelligence methods

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.'s proprietary approach of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and geological interpretation highlight lithium potential at Bourier claims within the Nemiscau greenstone belt;. A total of 15 high to moderate prospectivity lithium targets have been identified;. Preliminary Summer 2021 field exploration results have revealed the discovery of five (5) new...
Silver Spruce Completes Due Diligence and Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest in 8,750-hectare Gold Properties, Exploits Gold Belt, central Newfoundland

BEDFORD, NS / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Silver Spruce Resources, Inc. (TSXV:SSE)(FRA:S6Q1) ('Silver Spruce' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has signed a Definitive Agreement with two parties (the 'Vendors') to acquire 100% of three early-stage gold exploration properties, Mystery, Till and Marilyn, (the 'Property' or the 'Properties') located near Grand Falls, Newfoundland, Canada, 20-25 kilometres west of New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway project and 15-35 kilometres south of Sokoman Minerals Corp.'s Moosehead gold project.
Kutcho Copper expands high-grade BC resource, advances feasibility

Kutcho Copper (TSXV: KC) has updated the resources at its wholly owned copper-zinc project, 100 km east of Dease Lake, British Columbia. The company is also near completion of a feasibility study (FS) that incorporates significant changes to the engineering and design of the project. There are three deposits included...
Fiore Gold Files Amended Pan Mine Technical Report

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / FIORE GOLD LTD. (TSXV:F)(OTCQB:FIOGF)(FSE:2FO) ('Fiore' or the 'Company') announces the filing of an amended technical report entitled 'NI 43-101 Updated Technical Report on Resources and Reserves, Pan Gold Project White Pine County, Nevada' dated September 8, 2021 (the 'Technical Report'). The revisions in the amended report focused on clarifications to address specific comments from the BCSC as part of a technical disclosure review and did not lead to any changes in the statement of resources, reserves or economics, nor in the conclusions and recommendations. The Technical Report is available under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at fioregold.com.
Skyharbour Intersects High Grade Uranium Mineralization at Maverick East Zone with Drill Results of 2.54% U3O8 over 6.0m including 6.80% U3O8 over 2.0m; Additional Assays Pending and Drilling to Continue

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) (OTCQB: SYHBF) (Frankfurt:SC1P) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the initial set of diamond drill results from its 2021 summer diamond drilling program at its 100% owned, 35,705 hectare Moore Uranium Project, located approximately 15 kilometres east of Denison Mine’s Wheeler River project and proximal to regional infrastructure for Cameco’s Key Lake and McArthur River operations in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. Drillhole ML21-03 intersected additional high grade, basement hosted uranium mineralization at the Maverick East Zone. This hole returned 2.54% U3O8 over 6.0 metres including 6.80% U3O8 over 2.0 metres. Furthermore, drilling on the regional Grid 19 target identified several prospective geological features that are indicative of uranium mineralizing systems.
Fabled Continues To Intercept Gold Bearing Sheeted Vein Structure, Intensity and Grade Increases With Depth

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ('Fabled' or the 'Company') (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) announces the results of surface diamond drilling from the upgraded 14,200 meter drill program on the 'Santa Maria' Property in Parral, Mexico. Peter J. Hawley, CEO and President, remarks, 'We are pleased...
Victoria Gold’s Eagle mine achieves record monthly production

Victoria Gold (TSXV: GCX) has achieved record production at the Eagle gold mine in Canada’s Yukon Territory, producing 20,744 ounces of gold during the month of August. This represents a 65% increase from the same period of 2020. Moreover, ore tonnes stacked on heap leach pad reported monthly record levels, with the achievement of 1.2 and 1.1 million tonnes in July and August respectively.
MAS Gold to acquire former producing gold mine in Canada

MAS Gold has agreed to acquire a 100% stake in nearly 463ha from the Government of Saskatchewan, Canada, for an undisclosed sum. The deal includes the Contact Lake Gold Mine, which was operated by Cameco from 1994 to 1997, in the highly prospective La Ronge Greenstone Belt of Saskatchewan. As...
Kutcho Copper reports Kutcho project, BC, hosts 22.80 Mt of 2.26% CuEq M&I

Kutcho Copper Corp. [KC-TSXV; KCCFF-OTC] released a progress report on the feasibility study for its 100%-owned high-grade Kutcho copper-zinc project 100 km east of Dease Lake, northern British Columbia, being led by CSA Global Consultants Canada Ltd. (an ERM Group company). Following a series of trade-off studies, including advanced engineering...
Patriot Battery Metals Announces Completion of Phase I Surface Prospecting and Geophysical Surveying at the Corvette-FCI Property, Quebec, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Patriot') (CSE:PMET)(OTCQB:RGDCF)(FSE:R9GA) is pleased to announce it has completed the first Phase of its surface exploration program, including prospecting and a geophysical survey (announced Aug 19, 2021) at the Company's Corvette-FCI Property (the 'Property'), located in the James Bay Region of Quebec.
MAS Gold Corp. To Acquire a 100% Interest in the Former Producing Contact Lake Gold Mine La Ronge Greenstone Belt, Saskatchewan

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / MAS Gold Corp. ('MAS Gold' or the 'Company') (TSXV:MAS) has entered into an agreement (the 'Agreement') with the Government of Saskatchewan (the 'Province') to acquire a 100% interest in approximately 463 hectares (the 'Contact Lake Property'), including the former producing Contact Lake Gold Mine operated from 1994 to 1997 by Cameco Corporation in the highly prospective La Ronge Greenstone Belt of Saskatchewan.
Gatling Reports Positive Preliminary Metallurgical Testing Results at the Larder Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / GATLING EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV:GTR)(OTCQB:GATGF) (the 'Company' or 'Gatling) reports solid preliminary results from metallurgical testing of samples collected from each of the three gold deposits on its 100% owned Larder Gold Project in Larder Lake, Ontario. Combined gravity and standard cyanide extraction methods returned initial recoveries between 81% and 92% for the three deposits, with the highest-grade deposit, Bear, exhibiting the highest initial recovery results. Reports from the early 1990's indicated gold recoveries up to 94% from the Cheminis deposit, and Gatling will be investigating multiple flowsheet options to further optimize total gold recoveries in future metallurgical testwork across all three deposits.
Gold Terra Intersects 11.2 g/t gold over 4.57 metres within Wider Zone of 5.22 g/t over 17.86 metres in Hole GTCM21-14 at High-Grade Yellorex Gold Zone, along Campbell Shear Structure, South of Con Mine, NWT

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSXV:YGT)(Frankfurt:TX0)(OTCQX:YGTFF) ('Gold Terra' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce assay results for the first hole drilled on the 10,000 metre Phase 2 drilling program at the Company's optioned property from Newmont Ventures Limited and Miramar Northern Mining Limited (the 'Newmont Option') adjacent to its Yellowknife City Gold Project ('YCG'), NWT. Hole GTCM21 -14 intersected 5.22 g/t over 17.86 metres including 11.2 g/t gold over 4.57 metres in a very strongly altered and sericitized sheared portion of the Campbell Shear.
Orsu Metals Reports Russian Government Approves Tax-Benefit Package for Orsu's Sergeevskoe Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Orsu Metals Corporation (TSXV:OSU) ('Orsu' or the 'Company') provides an update on its activities at the Sergeevskoe project. On 2nd of September 2021 Orsu signed an agreement with the Russian Government confirming that the Sergeevskoe project is included into the territory of the Advanced Social Economic Zone in the Russian Federation.
Breaking Mining Stock News: Fortune Bay (TSXV: $FOR.V) Intersects 8.00 G/T Gold Over 12 Metres In Initial Step-out Holes At Box, Goldfields Project

HALIFAX, NS - September 14, 2021 (Investorideas.com Newswire) Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV:FOR, Frankfurt:5QN) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce gold assay results for the first three step-out drill holes completed at the Box gold deposit ("Box"), located on the Company's Goldfields Project ("Goldfields" or the "Project") in northern Saskatchewan (Figure 1). The drill holes are part of the ongoing Phase 1 resource expansion program which is expected to include approximately 5,000 metres of drilling.
