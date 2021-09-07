CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Commentary: Delta surge is hitting NC hospitals hard. I saw it as an ER heart patient

arcamax.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. – The latest COVID-19 surge is hitting hospitals hard, with filled ICUs and emergency rooms. I saw some of it up close two weeks ago — as a heart patient. During a workout, I was breathing way too hard and feeling woozy. I cut the workout short and seemed to settle, but as I left the gym it happened again on the way to my car, then walking into my home, treading up the stairs, and so on.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
azpm.org

Banner ICUs filling, but not with COVID patients

The new tower at Banner University Medical Center opened on April 22, 2019. Arizona's largest health care provider is seeing a surge in intensive care cases. Banner Health's chief clinical officer, Dr. Marjorie Bessel, says the regional hospital chain is seeing rising patient loads in its intensive care units, but few of those patients have COVID.
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Heart Rate#I Saw It#Cardiology#Concussion#Duke Hospital#Ekg#Mri#Av#Covid#The News Observer#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
KSN.com

Local hospitals see a surge in patients inside COVID-19 units

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Sedgwick County once again seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases. This week KSN News talked with a nurse working on the front lines who says recently hospitals have had to modify their locations. Gabriela Sedaño works at Ascension Via Christi and says for the last couple of...
WICHITA, KS
CBS Denver

Hospital Doubles Up Patients In ICU Rooms As Delta Variant Surge Threatens Northern Colorado’s Health Care System

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Public health officials and hospital leaders said Wednesday the surge of COVID-19 patients from the delta variant is threatening the health care system in northern Colorado. (credit: CBS) They want more people to get vaccinated in time to avoid another major surge in the fall. UCHealth reported on Wednesday morning that 94 patients have COVID-19 or could be possibly infected in northern Colorado, including 36 patients who require intensive care. Poudre Valley Hospital has already started doubling up patients in ICU rooms, doctors sharing that some of those hospitalized are as young as their 20s. “Seeing people with COVID-19, young...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
wnax.com

SD Hospital Systems Preparing for the Delta Surge

Two of the states largest health care groups are seeing increasing numbers of hospitalized patients, both for Covid and non Covid related causes. Dr Mike Wilde, Sanford Chief Medical Officer, says the numbers continue to creep up…. Wilde says they are taking patients on health care need…. Avera Health vice...
HEALTH SERVICES
kunc.org

Colorado Hospitals Cope With New Surge Of COVID-19 Patients

Colorado hospitals are filling with COVID-19 patients again, and medical staff are feeling the stress. Some hospitals are seeing more COVID-19 patients now than this time last year. Dr. Michelle Barron is the senior medical director of infection prevention for UC Health, overseeing 13 hospitals across the state. Dr. Steven Loecke is the chief medical officer for Banner Fort Collins Medical Center and McKee Medical Center. We spoke with them about how staff are adjusting treatment plans to manage the latest surge.
COLORADO STATE
wyo4news.com

A surge in seriously ill patients hits MHSC Labor Day weekend

COVID-19 activity increased in the emergency room Friday. A number of COVID patients were admitted to Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County throughout the weekend, peaking with 19 COVID inpatients by Sunday morning. COVID-19 accounted for 73% of all patients in the hospital. Of those, about 90% were unvaccinated, stated Deb Sutton, MHSC Public Information Officer.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
spectrumlocalnews.com

ER doctor on COVID-19 delta surge in the mountains

The delta surge is close to overwhelming hospitals again, and health care workers are sounding the alarm. Tim Boyum talks with Dr. Ben Guiney, an emergency room doctor in Sylva, N.C., where the surge has hit health care systems hard in western North Carolina.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Flooding hits Mexico hospital, killing 17 patients

At least 17 patients have been killed after heavy rainfall caused flooding at a hospital in Mexico's central Hidalgo state, officials say. They say a river burst its banks and water then cut the power supply at the hospital in the town of Tula. Some of the victims were Covid-19...
WORLD
cbs17

NC bill would let clergy see hospital patients during emergencies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – More than a year since her father passed away, Joanna Rieg hopes her family’s struggle to see him in the hospital during his final days will lead to changes across North Carolina. Jeff Rieg went to the emergency room last May after being hit by a...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy