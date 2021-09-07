Commentary: Delta surge is hitting NC hospitals hard. I saw it as an ER heart patient

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Public health officials and hospital leaders said Wednesday the surge of COVID-19 patients from the delta variant is threatening the health care system in northern Colorado. (credit: CBS) They want more people to get vaccinated in time to avoid another major surge in the fall. UCHealth reported on Wednesday morning that 94 patients have COVID-19 or could be possibly infected in northern Colorado, including 36 patients who require intensive care. Poudre Valley Hospital has already started doubling up patients in ICU rooms, doctors sharing that some of those hospitalized are as young as their 20s. “Seeing people with COVID-19, young...

