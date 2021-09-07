JBL PartyBox 110 vs. JBL Boombox 2

JBL’s classy headphones certainly look the part, they just lack dynamic and rhythmic finesse when compared to the class leaders. At first glance, the Tour One over-ears look and feel far too minimalist and monochrome for JBL. Where are bright colours? Where’s the white branding to emphasise the JBL exclamation mark? In JBL’s own words, the Tour One over-ears (and their counterpart, the Tour Pro+ in-ear model) have been “designed for business professionals”, and we can see that. For starters, these wireless noise-cancelling headphones boast up to 50 hours of music playback from a single charge and can access virtual voice assistants from Amazon and Google – all very business-like.
Comments / 0