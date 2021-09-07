CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
JBL PartyBox 110 vs. JBL Boombox 2

By Kevin Chen
seekingtech.com
 9 days ago

The PartyBox 110 is a new portable speaker from JBL. So, how does the new model stack up against the Boombox 2?. You can find out in this comparison guide between these JBL Bluetooth speakers. Quick Summary. When compared to the JBL Boombox 2, the newer JBL PartyBox 110 features...

seekingtech.com

ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

JBL announces new lineup of truly wireless earbuds

Consumers will not run out of options for truly wireless earbuds now as brands will continue releasing new lineups and devices every few months. If you’re a fan of JBL products they have a new lineup of audio devices: the PRO version of the Reflect Flow and the new Tune 130NC and 230NC models. These three new products bring some “advanced” functions to your truly wireless earbuds like advanced noise cancellation, “extreme” waterproofing, and other features depending on the model.
ELECTRONICS
Stuff.tv

JBL cuts the cord on its affordable wireless gaming headphones

JBL brought out a big batch of gaming headphones last year. And now the audio aficionado has been busy with its scissors. Visually, the Quantum 350 look almost identical to the Quantum 300 which came before. What’s missing is the cable that dangled from the left cup. Instead, the competitive cans connect to your console via 2.4GHz wireless (through a USB receiver). That means lossless audio while you roam around the room. QuantumSurround returns for immersive in-game audio, while 40mm drivers promise plenty of punch and detail. Battery life is similarly beefy: the 350 beat even the flagship Quantum One with their top-notch 22-hour longevity, together with USB-C fast charging for an hour’s playback in just five minutes. All for the affordable price of £90.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Get Harman Kardon's impressive Onyx Studio 6 speaker for 50% off

When Harman Kardon brings out a new speaker, it often discounts the previous model in the line -- and that's exactly the case with its Onyx Studio 6 portable Bluetooth speaker. The Onyx Studio 7 is now available and that means a price drop on the Studio 6, which lists for $480 but has been selling for $300 at harmankardon.com, $279 at Amazon or $249 at Walmart. However, if you enter the code CNETHKSTUDIO at checkout at harmankardon.com, you can get the Studio 6 for only $150 or 50% off. That's an excellent deal for a waterproof speaker that delivers great sound, looks at home indoors and outdoors and is easy to transport thanks to its integrated handle. The code is good while supplies last.
ELECTRONICS
Pocket-lint.com

JBL Flip 6 boasts improved durability and louder, more colourful design

(Pocket-lint) - JBL has announced the latest iteration in its popular line of miniature Bluetooth speakers, the JBL Flip 6. The new speaker retains the same pill-shaped design we've become accustomed to, but there's been a considerable tweak to both the internals and exterior to make this an enticing offering.
ELECTRONICS
geekspin

JBL launches fun Flip 6 and PartyBox portable speakers

JBL is introducing a handful of new products in its headphones and speakers category. Notably, the company is adding to its ever-popular Flip series with the all-new JBL Flip 6. It’s also introducing two new additions to its PartyBox series, the JBL PartyBox 710 and PartyBox 110. Housing a new...
RETAIL
Stuff.tv

JBL’s Flip 6 gives an audio upgrade to everyone’s favourite Bluetooth speaker

Can a Bluetooth speaker be iconic? There are only so many ways to make a cylindrical sound box – but when it comes to portable audio, JBL’s Flip series is a legend of the genre. Continuing that lineage is the new Flip 6 (£130). And like the best sequels, it doesn’t reinvent a proven formula. Its rugged design takes clear styling cues from every Flip before it, with chunky rubberised ends, a fabric wrap (with a wardrobe of colour options) and that rugged JBL build quality. Inside is where the major changes reside: a racetrack-shaped woofer and separate tweeter promise punchy sound via a pair of passive radiators. So you should get plenty of party-starting bass, plus detailed mids and highs. Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity means more efficient streaming, while PartyBoost allows you to link up with other JBL speakers. Add IP67 waterproofing and a 12-hour battery life into the mix and the Flip 6 looks like another star in the making.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

JBL boosts the durability of its popular Flip Bluetooth speaker

JBL has announced an update to its popular lineup of Flip Bluetooth speakers with the Flip 6. Perhaps the biggest change is that the latest speaker is now officially dustproof thanks to its IP67 rating, while the Flip 5 was officially only waterproof (IPX7). Its Bluetooth version has also been boosted from 4.2 to 5.1, and it features a newly redesigned JBL logo. Battery life is unchanged at around 12 hours. It’ll retail for $129.95 when it goes on sale in December in the US, up from the Flip 5’s current $119.95 price.
RETAIL
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
Trusted Reviews

JBL’s small Flip portable speaker gets a big redesign

JBL has announced a splurge of products at its ExPLORE event including another entry into its portable speaker series in the Flip 6. The Flip 6 has been the beneficiary of a redesign by JBL, still keeping the nuts and bolts of the overall shape, but featuring a new logo design, premium materials, refreshed colour range and a new set-up for the audio for what JBL is calling the Flip’s “most stylish package yet”.
ELECTRONICS
Beta News

JBL Quantum 350 is a Discord-certified wireless gaming headset

Headsets are an important part of the online multiplayer gaming experience these days. They allow you to communicate with teammates -- or opponents -- depending on the game. Even for offline single player games, a quality headset can usually provide superior audio compared to many low-quality computer speakers. They can also be used for music and movies, obviously.
ELECTRONICS
whathifi.com

JBL Flip 6 improves on the Award-winning Flip 5 both inside and out

The JBL Flip 5 is our current pick of the best Bluetooth speakers, picking up a 2020 Award for its trouble. And now it has a successor – say hello to the JBL Flip 6. On first glance it looks very familiar, with the same tubular design as its predecessor. But it's all change, with a new logo, new colourways, and – crucially – a new audio configuration which should make it sound even better.
ELECTRONICS
Pocket-lint.com

JBL expands gaming headset range with 350 Wireless model

(Pocket-lint) - JBL has announced an addition to its Quantum gaming headset range, the Quantium 350 Wireless - it's first wire-free model under £100. The 350 is Discord-certified and works on a lossless 2.4G wireless band, connected to a wireless dongle plugged into a PC. This enables as low latency as possible.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

JBL unveils a phalanx of new headphones and speakers at IFA 2021

If there’s one thing you can find crawling all over the IFA conference each year in Berlin, it’s all things audio. And that rings true even in 2021. JBL brought more than a few new wares to the floor, both physical and virtual, with a bevy of earbuds, headphones, and portable speakers.
ELECTRONICS
Pocket-lint.com

JBL Xtreme 3 review: Boshing out the bass

(Pocket-lint) - The JBL Xtreme 3 is the company's portable Bluetooth speaker - literally, it has a shoulder-strap carry handle that you can clip on or off - delivering an almost army-esque aesthetic, along with big, bubbling levels of bass. As we said of its Xtreme 2 predecessor, it's hardly...
ELECTRONICS
whathifi.com

JBL Tour One review

JBL’s classy headphones certainly look the part, they just lack dynamic and rhythmic finesse when compared to the class leaders. At first glance, the Tour One over-ears look and feel far too minimalist and monochrome for JBL. Where are bright colours? Where’s the white branding to emphasise the JBL exclamation mark? In JBL’s own words, the Tour One over-ears (and their counterpart, the Tour Pro+ in-ear model) have been “designed for business professionals”, and we can see that. For starters, these wireless noise-cancelling headphones boast up to 50 hours of music playback from a single charge and can access virtual voice assistants from Amazon and Google – all very business-like.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

JBL has a slew of new headphones and earbuds coming along with the Flip 6 speaker

Samsung-owned JBL typically announces a bunch of new products at the IFA trade show in Berlin, and this year is no exception, even if the show is virtual once again. JBL's popular Flip Bluetooth speaker is getting an upgrade to the sixth-generation Flip 6, but most of the other new products are all headphones, with a heavy emphasis on true-wireless earbuds. Here's a look at what's coming from JBL this fall.
ELECTRONICS
whathifi.com

Which JBL speaker should you buy? Flip 6, Charge 5, Xtreme 3, Link Portable

Bluetooth speakers and tunes are like fish and chips, Netflix and chilling, ballroom dancing and sequins: they just go together. These often inexpensive sonic boxes turn everyone's phone into a sound system small enough to whisk away on your next adventure. They're wireless, so there are no cables for anyone...
ELECTRONICS

