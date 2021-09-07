CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Jay Ambrose: Abortion rises as major election issue

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter President Joe Biden’s tragic spectacle of administrative incompetence, pundits said Afghanistan was going to be the chief issue in the midterm elections. Then the Supreme Court showed up as justices refused to halt a Texas legal maneuver that could stop abortions in the state and later elsewhere despite Roe v. Wade permission. Progressive punishment awaits.

Vanity Fair

Amy Coney Barrett, Last Seen Helping Effectively Outlaw Abortion in Texas, Says Judges Can’t Let “Personal Biases” Affect Rulings

Despite spending her entire Senate confirmation hearing claiming she couldn’t possibly express an opinion on literally anything, Amy Coney Barrett’s views on abortion are all too chillingly clear. As we learned last fall, as Mitch McConnell fast-tracked her appointment to the Supreme Court, the devout Catholic signed a letter calling for the end of the “barbaric” Roe v. Wade; wrote in a court opinion that abortion is “always immoral”; joined dissenters in Box v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of an Indiana law that would have required doctors to notify the parents of a minor seeking the medical procedure; and dissented in the case of Commissioner of the Indiana State Department of Health v. Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky Inc., arguing in favor of a law that would have required that fetal remains be buried or cremated. Perhaps most disturbingly, she refused to answer a follow-up question from Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, who asked, “Under an originalist theory of interpretation, would there be any constitutional problem with a state making abortion a capital crime, thus subjecting women who get abortions to the death penalty?” Instead, she claimed it would not be “appropriate...to offer an opinion on abstract legal issues or hypotheticals,” meaning that yes, she sees a scenario in which the state could sentence a woman to death for getting an abortion.
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: The Supreme Court and the Texas abortion law

The U.S. Supreme Court decided not to decide on whether vigilantes can enforce a ban on abortion while a ban on abortion is clearly unconstitutional until Roe v. Wade is overturned. Therefore, anyone in the country who wants to sue someone who helps with an abortion can get $10,000 and the right to sue for legal fees. This work-around abdication of law by the Supreme Court can work in many ways.
Bangor Daily News

Supreme Court rules on abortion after Congress defaults

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. The U.S. Supreme Court just sent a strong signal that it could soon change its collective mind and rule that a woman has no...
wmay.com

Sullivan Seeks To Unite, Not Divide, On Abortion Issue

The newest GOP candidate for governor says he is firmly pro-life, but also says he hopes to unite, rather than divide, people over the contentious issue. Jesse Sullivan says his stance on abortion is driven by his faith, but he also recognizes that it’s unlikely that a Democratic-controlled legislature would enact abortion restrictions. Sullivan says he wants to work to reduce the total number of abortions by doing more to promote alternatives like adoption and foster care.
kisswtlz.com

Supreme Court's abortion decision shines light on “shadow docket”

Washington — Immigration, COVID-19 restrictions, voting rules and abortion are just some of the hot-button issues that have garnered the Supreme Court’s attention over the last few months, but not through its regular process of exhaustive written briefs, oral arguments and, finally, a signed opinion of the court. Instead, the...
Lincoln Journal Star

Letter: Abortion not political issue

I am amazed that yet another public issue is being made into a political nightmare. Plenty of abortions have been performed on Republican women. It is not a political issue. It is a human issue. One might even argue that in this day and age of pregnancy prevention being so plentiful, abortions are no longer an acceptable way to prevent pregnancy. Why label it political?
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Doreen: Abortion proponents avoid issue of faith

A longtime reader of this column communicated to me on Friday the president’s response to a question about the Texas law having to do with abortion. “I respect those who believe life begins at the moment of conception. I respect that but don't agree,” she quoted the president in an email.
mediaite.com

What the Media Got Wrong About the Supreme Court’s Texas Abortion Decision

The Supreme Court decided this week to keep, for now, the Texas law that prohibits abortion – except when the mother’s life is in danger – when a fetus’s heartbeat is detected, usually at the sixth week of pregnancy. It is unenforceable by public officials, but allows people to sue those aiding and abetting an abortion and get up to $10,000 in civil suits.
wiartonecho.com

ELECTION INSIGHTS: COVID protests now the defining issue of Election 44

For the rest of Election 44, the National Post will be sharing insights from Polly, an artificial intelligence engine developed at the University of Ottawa that was the only pollster to correctly predict the results of the 2019 election. Unlike typical polls, Polly gauges public opinion through constant computer analysis of public social media posts: If you’ve ever posted something political to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, you’re probably part of Polly’s dataset. Today, a look at how protests against COVID-19 measures have suddenly become the single most-discussed issue of the campaign.
Mic

Of course Amy Coney Barrett claimed SCOTUS isn't partisan

If you've spent more than 15 minutes online in the past year, you've probably. : a picture (or, if you're fancy, sometimes a full gif!) of comedian Tim Robinson, dressed in a full-body hot dog costume, insisting that "we're all trying to find the guy who did this!" to a room full of dazed shoppers who, just moments earlier, watched as he drove an Oscar Mayer Weinermobile-esque car through a storefront window.
